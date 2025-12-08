Your tip
'The Marriage Is Crumbling': All the Signs Trump and Melania's Relationship Is 'Struggling' Amid Claims Their Union Is 'Purely Transactional'

Donald and Melania Trump are reportedly having marriage issues.

Dec. 8 2025, Published 2:25 p.m. ET

It's apparently getting harder for Melania Trump to hide her perceived disgust with husband Donald, RadarOnline.com can report.

Political experts and analysts have shared the key signs the first couple is crumbling.

Melania Trump Pulls Away

Critics say the first couple rarely is seen smiling with each other.

Melania was notably absent from much of the start of her husband's second term. And while she has been more visible in the past few months, she has also been seen literally pulling away from the president.

Social media has lost count of the many times Melania has been caught on video avoiding any signs of PDA with her husband, including swatting his arm away as he's tried to hold her hand.

The hints started way back in 2017, when Melania dodged Donald's affection attempts during their visit to Israel. More recently, Melania appeared to openly ignore her hubby's hand-holding attempt during the White House Halloween festivities this October.

Separate Wife, Separate Life

Melania has seemed to purposely avoided public displays of affection with Donald.

The emotional dissonance seems to extend behind closed doors as well, where the couple has long been rumored to not only sleep in separate beds, but separate rooms as well.

Sources said part of Melania's demands before Donald ran for president in 2024 was a repeat of her lifestyle during her first stay in the White House.

"It was no secret that Donald stayed in the White House master suite and Melania occupied a two-room suite on the third floor during their first go-round there," the insider said after Donald won the last election. '"They'll now basically go back to something along those very same lines — if not in the very same rooms."

According to Melania’s former senior advisor and best friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Melania has simply become a thing for Donald to show off.

"I do believe it’s a transactional marriage," Wolkoff suggested. "Donald got arm candy... and Melania got two dynamic decades (as a model)."

Despite approaching 20 years of marriage in January, the insider claimed: "To put it succinctly, Melania finds Donald revolting."

'She Hates His Guts"

She is rumored to not love her husband anymore.

That's a revelation Radar has reported before. Journalist and biographer Michael Wolff, who has written several scathing books about the president over the past decade, speculates the Trumps may be separated.

"At one point I asked someone who's very close to them, and I said, 'So what's going on?'" he told 60 Minutes Australia. "And this person looked at me like I was a real dunce and then said, 'she hates his f------ guts'."

Wolff bluntly told the overseas news program there are likely several reasons why we have seen so little of Melania during term two.

"Well, other than the fact he has a long history of relationships with other women, p--- stars and the like, and that he's not a very nice guy and he doesn't listen to anyone ever, so I doubt if he would listen to his wife... should I go on?"

Definition of a Happy Marriage?

Others say the marriage 'works' for them.

Sources note Melania "vanishes from view for weeks at a time, holing up in Trump Tower in Manhattan or in Florida."

"We haven't seen such a low-profile first lady since (President Truman's wife) Bess Truman, and that’s going way back in living human memory, nearly 80 years ago," historian and first lady expert Katherine Jellison said.

However, for all their rumored marital issues, the Trumps have their supporters. Anita McBride, an expert on American first ladies and their legacies, disputed speculation the two are no longer together.

"I think it's a marriage that works for them," she said. "Maybe it's not your definition of a happy marriage, maybe it might not be mine, but it's certainly theirs.

"Whether she's in New York and he's here, or she's in Florida and he's in New York, their life is working pretty well for them. So I think any attempt to try and say they're unhappy or that they're apart from each other all the time, I think that's a lot of wasted words. I really do."

