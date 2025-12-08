'The Marriage Is Crumbling': All the Signs Trump and Melania's Relationship Is 'Struggling' Amid Claims Their Union Is 'Purely Transactional'

The emotional dissonance seems to extend behind closed doors as well, where the couple has long been rumored to not only sleep in separate beds, but separate rooms as well.

Sources said part of Melania's demands before Donald ran for president in 2024 was a repeat of her lifestyle during her first stay in the White House.

"It was no secret that Donald stayed in the White House master suite and Melania occupied a two-room suite on the third floor during their first go-round there," the insider said after Donald won the last election. '"They'll now basically go back to something along those very same lines — if not in the very same rooms."

According to Melania’s former senior advisor and best friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Melania has simply become a thing for Donald to show off.

"I do believe it’s a transactional marriage," Wolkoff suggested. "Donald got arm candy... and Melania got two dynamic decades (as a model)."

Despite approaching 20 years of marriage in January, the insider claimed: "To put it succinctly, Melania finds Donald revolting."