Karoline Leavitt's 'Visible Lip Injection Marks' Exposed... as White House Press Sec Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors Following Shock Photoshoot

Leavitt's face appeared in an ultra-tight close-up portrait for Vanity Fair , showing deep pores and lines that are usually not visible to the naked eye. But her detractors claimed they saw noticeable proof of plastic surgery.

MAGA pals of Karoline Leavitt have leapt to her defense after the White House press secretary was accused of having visible lip injection marks in a new portrait, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Leavitt's photoshoot with 'Variety Fair' has led to plenty of backlash.

Shot by Christopher Anderson, Leavitt, 28, was nearly unrecognizable in the photo, which showed only her eyes, nose, and mouth.

Not only was the shot highly unflattering, but readers on the magazine's Instagram page also claimed they saw two distinct dark marks on her upper and lower left lips.

"Genius. The injection marks really sing in this one!" National Geographic photographer and creative director Aaron Huey sneered in the comments.

"Fresh from her filler appointment," a second user snarked.

"All those lip injection marks & still no lips is crazy," a third person said, noting that her pout didn't appear puffy.