Plastic Surgery

Karoline Leavitt's 'Visible Lip Injection Marks' Exposed... as White House Press Sec Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors Following Shock Photoshoot

Karoline Leavitt was accused of having injection marks on her lips in a new portrait.

Dec. 17 2025, Published 7:55 p.m. ET

MAGA pals of Karoline Leavitt have leapt to her defense after the White House press secretary was accused of having visible lip injection marks in a new portrait, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Leavitt's face appeared in an ultra-tight close-up portrait for Vanity Fair, showing deep pores and lines that are usually not visible to the naked eye. But her detractors claimed they saw noticeable proof of plastic surgery.

'Fresh From Her Filler Appointment'

Photo of Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Leavitt's photoshoot with 'Variety Fair' has led to plenty of backlash.

Shot by Christopher Anderson, Leavitt, 28, was nearly unrecognizable in the photo, which showed only her eyes, nose, and mouth.

Not only was the shot highly unflattering, but readers on the magazine's Instagram page also claimed they saw two distinct dark marks on her upper and lower left lips.

"Genius. The injection marks really sing in this one!" National Geographic photographer and creative director Aaron Huey sneered in the comments.

"Fresh from her filler appointment," a second user snarked.

"All those lip injection marks & still no lips is crazy," a third person said, noting that her pout didn't appear puffy.

'They Did Her So Dirty'

Photo of Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Other critics claimed the portrait made Leavitt appear far older that 28.

Others noted how the 28-year-old looked so much older in the extreme close-up.

"She looks great for a 40-year-old woman," a fourth person jeered, while a fifth added, "Thought she was 68. Republicans age so fast… call it karma."

A sixth person said about Vanity Fair, "They did her so dirty, and I’m so here for it," regarding the unflattering picture.

Leavitt was also shown wearing a red power suit in a much wider second portrait, but the baffling close-up was all people could talk about in the comments.

'Winning at Life'

Photo of Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio
Source: @karolineleavitt/Instagram

Leavitt's husband, Nicholas Riccio, is 32 years her senior.

MAGA journalist and Donald Trump insider Laura Loomer rushed to Leavitt's defense on X.

She called out the "Nasty attacks on a woman who will always be more successful than all of her haters."

Loomer went on to praise how Leavitt is the "youngest Press Secretary ever," a young mom, and "married to a man who can afford to give her anything she wants or needs," while "winning at life" with her White House job working close to the president. "She is a very pretty girl, and zooming in on skin texture and pores that aren’t even amplified to the eye without a high zoom lens is nothing but an attack on a woman’s appearance," the journalist pointed out.

Loomer added, "I thought the left was opposed to this?" referring to cruel online takedowns about women's looks.

Leavitt responded in the comments, "Thank you, Laura," along with a heart emoji.

'Mar-a-Lago Face'

Photo of Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Leavitt has been accused of having 'Mar-a-Lago' face with a puffy, filled look.

Leavitt has never addressed rampant rumors that she's gone under the knife or had less invasive cosmetic work like fillers or injections.

However, before-and-after photos over the years have shown she's developed a fuller, rounder face, sparking speculation that she's part of the "MAGA maveover" trend, also known as the "Mar-a-Lago face."

That involves the appearance of overfilled cheeks, full lips, and ridiculously smooth skin, common among many female members of President Trump's inner circle.

