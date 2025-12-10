'Those Lips That Don't Stop': Trump, 79, Boasts About Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, 28, 'Beautiful' Appearance Again — and It's Leaving Online Critics Squirming
Dec. 10 2025, Published 10:49 a.m. ET
Donald Trump has been called out for his uncomfortable rambling about White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, 28, and her "beautiful" appearance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During a speech meant to bolster U.S. citizens' confidence in the economy despite the rising affordability crisis, Trump, 79, made a bizarre pivot to discuss Leavitt's lips.
Trump Fawns Over Leavitt's Lips
Trump's speech went off the rails at his rally in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, December 9.
"We even brought our superstar today, Karoline," the president said as the crowd erupted with applause. "Isn't she great? Is Karoline great?"
The president stared at Leavitt as he trailed off into a creepy, detailed description of the 28-year-old's lips – complete with sound effects.
"You know, when she goes on television, Fox (News), like, I mean, they dominate, they dominate," Trump boasted. "When she gets up there with that beautiful face and those lips that don’t stop-op-op-op, like a little machine gun."
Trump wasn't done gushing over his press secretary and continued to focus the economic speech on her.
"She's got no fear... because we have the right policy – we don’t have men in women's sports ... we don't have to sell transgender to everybody, we don't have to sell open borders where the whole world is allowed to come into our country from prisons and everywhere else," the president continued. "So she's got a little bit easier job. I wouldn't want to be the other side’s press secretary."
Trump Accused of Treating Leavitt 'Like a Cart Girl'
Social media users wasted no time calling out Trump's "grotesque" behavior towards Leavitt, who is more than 50-years his junior.
"Trump reducing a woman to her looks and the sound of her lips is grotesque, juvenile, and horrifyingly predictable," wrote one X user.
"Youngest press secretary in history and he treats her like a cart girl on his golf course," a second user said while a third added, "No president talks like that! He sounds like the pervert delivery truck driver at my job."
Others used Trump's rambling about Leavitt's lips as an example of how he treats women.
"Because women to him are only objects. He doesn’t respect them when they speak, he talks over them, belittles them, and if you’re not “MAGA face” you’re just treated like c---," the X user charged.
"He's so demeaning to women. I don't understand how any self-respecting woman can approve of him," another user wrote. "What I wouldn't give for someone to tell him, 'Quiet piggy.'"
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump has come under intense scrutiny as of late for berating and insulting female journalists.
In a matter of weeks – and in some cases only days – the president has lashed out at female reporters and branded them "stupid" and "obnoxious" for seemingly doing their jobs by asking him questions.
One shocking incident came in late November when Trump shouted "quiet, piggy" at Bloomberg's Catherine Lucey after she asked him about the Epstein files.