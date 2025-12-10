'Those Lips That Don't Stop': Trump, 79, Boasts About Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, 28, 'Beautiful' Appearance Again — and It's Leaving Online Critics Squirming

"You know, when she goes on television, Fox (News), like, I mean, they dominate, they dominate," Trump boasted. "When she gets up there with that beautiful face and those lips that don’t stop-op-op-op, like a little machine gun."

Trump wasn't done gushing over his press secretary and continued to focus the economic speech on her.

"She's got no fear... because we have the right policy – we don’t have men in women's sports ... we don't have to sell transgender to everybody, we don't have to sell open borders where the whole world is allowed to come into our country from prisons and everywhere else," the president continued. "So she's got a little bit easier job. I wouldn't want to be the other side’s press secretary."