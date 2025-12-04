'Creepy' Matt Gaetz Ripped for 'Disgusting' Remark About Karoline Leavitt as he Drools Over Photo of Press Secretary in Tiny Bikini... After He Was Accused of Having Sex with a Minor
Dec. 3 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Former congressman Matt Gaetz turned heads – and stomachs – with a creepy comment about a bikini-clad Karoline Leavitt, RadarOnline.com can report.
Donald Trump's original pick for Attorney General famously resigned from office amid allegations he once paid a 17-year-old girl for sex.
Gaetz, who has stepped away from politics to take a role with the far-right network One America News, decided to weigh in on an online debate over an old, resurfaced photo of the press secretary at the beach in a revealing bikini.
An X account shared the pic of Leavitt, 28, with an unnamed friend posing on the beach, each in a two-piece swimsuit, with the caption: "Is this photo suitable for someone serving as White House Press Secretary?"
Gaetz, 43, reshared the post, answering with a declarative "Yes" and a "100 emoji". Under his response, the reaction was not approving.
"Calm down, Matt. She’s too old for you," one person blasted.
Another dredged up his past, commenting: "Yes, from a man accused of paying for sex with underage girls. Now that's funny!"
While a third person wondered: "On a scale of 1 to 100, how creepy is Matt Gaetz?"
Gaetz Faces Charges
Last year, a House Ethics Committee report on the former Florida Representative painted a picture of someone who seemed ready and willing to pay for sexual favors.
Radar read the full report, which concluded there is substantial evidence that Gaetz violated House Rules and other standards of conduct prohibiting prostitution, statutory rape, and illicit drug use.
According to the report, Gaetz was a client on the website "SeekingArrangement.com," which advertised itself as a "sugar dating" website that "primarily connected older men and younger women seeking 'mutually beneficial relationships.'"
It added: "The website was generally understood by many of the women interviewed by the Committee to involve, at minimum, an exchange of companionship for money."
'Expectation of Sex'
The report also detailed: "Many of the women interviewed by the Committee were clear that there was a general expectation of sex.
"One woman who was paid more than $5,000 by Representative Gaetz between 2018 and 2019 told the Committee that '99 percent of the time that (Representative Gaetz and I) were hanging out, there was sex involved.'"
In one section of the report, text messages obtained by the committee reveal Gaetz’s then-girlfriend informed some of the women who were typically paid for sex that "the guys wanted me to share that they are a little limited in their cash flow this weekend . . . (M)att was like if it can be more of a customer appreciation week. . . ."
A few months later, she noted: "(By the way) Matt also mentioned he is going to be a bit generous cause of the 'customer appreciation' thing last time."
Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski's 'Workplace Meltdown': Morning Show Hosts Remarkable Number of Absences Left Abandoned Staff Members 'Scrambling' Before Network Rebrand
Gaetz Denies All
Gaetz has long denied allegations that he has ever had sex with a minor, transported the alleged victim across state lines to engage in prostitution, or obstructed justice to cover up his actions.
In a fiery response on X, Gaetz condemned: "Giving funds to someone you are dating – that they didn’t ask for – and that isn’t 'charged' for sex is now prostitution?!? "There is a reason they did this to me in a Christmas Eve-Eve report and not in a courtroom of any kind where I could present evidence and challenge witnesses."