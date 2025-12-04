'Creepy' Matt Gaetz Ripped for 'Disgusting' Remark About Karoline Leavitt as he Drools Over Photo of Press Secretary in Tiny Bikini... After He Was Accused of Having Sex with a Minor

Gaetz, who has stepped away from politics to take a role with the far-right network One America News, decided to weigh in on an online debate over an old, resurfaced photo of the press secretary at the beach in a revealing bikini.

An X account shared the pic of Leavitt, 28, with an unnamed friend posing on the beach, each in a two-piece swimsuit, with the caption: "Is this photo suitable for someone serving as White House Press Secretary?"

Gaetz, 43, reshared the post, answering with a declarative "Yes" and a "100 emoji". Under his response, the reaction was not approving.