Karoline Leavitt, 28, Admits 32-Year Age Gap With Husband Nicholas Riccio, 60, Is 'Very Unusual' After Couple Faced Vicious Backlash

Pod Force One host Miranda Devine noted to Leavitt during their November 23 podcast episode, "I think he's 32 years older than you, which is unusual, but you're a very mature person, so probably could you not find boys your own age who are as mature?"

Leavitt replied: "Honestly, no. If you want to know the truth, he is an amazing guy, and we met during my congressional campaign," referring to her unsuccessful run for New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District in 2022."

"A friend of mine who owns a restaurant is also a mutual friend of my husband's, and he invited my husband to my event at his restaurant, and we met, and we were acquainted as friends for quite some time, but then of course we fell in love, and here we are today. We're married with a beautiful baby, and he is just an amazing guy," the White House operative gushed.

The couple welcomed their son, Nicholas Robert Riccio, nicknamed "Niko," in July 2024.