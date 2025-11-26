Your tip
Karoline Leavitt's Family Member Detained By ICE: 'Criminal Illegal Alien' Mother of White House Press Secretary's Nephew Nabbed in Massachusetts

Photo of Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt recently revealed she's dealing with PTSD.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 26 2025, Published 11:08 a.m. ET

In a shocking twist, Karoline Leavitt now has a personal connection to the ongoing ICE raids in the country, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Bruna Ferreira, her 11-year-old nephew's mother, is being detained at an ICE facility in Louisiana and facing deportation to Brazil.

Proceedings Are Underway to Remove Karoline Leavitt's Nephew's Mother From the United States

Photo of Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt's nephew's mom is an 'illegal alien from Brazil.'

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson who spoke to a news outlet claimed Ferreira is a "criminal illegal alien from Brazil" who has overstayed her tourist visa – which expired in 1999.

She also has an arrest on suspicion of battery, though it remains unclear how that case was resolved.

The insider confirmed proceedings are underway to have her removed from the country.

"All individuals unlawfully present in the United States are subject to deportation" under Donald Trump and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, they added.

Karoline Leavitt's Nephew Never Lived With His Mother

Photo of Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt's nephew has 'not spoken' to his mother 'in many years,' an insider shared.

Ferreira was previously engaged to Leavitt's brother, Michael Leavitt, who resides in New Hampshire. The couple had their son together prior to splitting.

"This individual is the mother of Karoline’s nephew and they have not spoken in many years. The child has lived full-time in New Hampshire with his father since he was born. He has never resided with his mother," an insider dished to a media outlet on the shocking situation.

Graziela Dos Santos Rodrigues, Ferreira's sister, has started a GoFundMe to raise money to try to fight the ICE charges and allow her sister to stay in the country. Thus far, $14,000 of the $30,000 target has been raised.

A GoFundMe for Karoline Leavitt's Nephew's Mother Has Been Set Up

Photo of Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt's nephew's mother has been described as 'hardworking, kind, and always the first to offer help when someone needs it.'

In the fundraiser, it details Ferreira was brought to the United States as a child in 1998 and has done "everything in her power to build a stable, honest life here."

As for how she maintained her legal status in the country, they noted she received protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which allows immigrants who came to the United States illegally as children to have protection from being removed.

"She is hardworking, kind, and always the first to offer help when someone needs it," her sister added. "Whether it’s supporting family, friends, or even strangers, Bruna has a heart that puts others before herself."

An Administration Official Confirmed 'Karoline Had No Involvement in This Matter'

Photo of Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt said it's 'difficult to make plans' with her job.

Tricia McLaughlin, a Homeland Security spokesperson, detailed DACA recipients can lose their protection "for a number of reasons, including if they've committed a crime."

While Karoline did not comment on the situation herself, an administration official told a media outlet that "Karoline had no involvement whatsoever in this matter."

Aside from this family matter, Karoline recently opened up about having PTSD from constantly changing plans with her husband due to her job and how it has impacted her marriage.

"Honestly, I have PTSD about making plans, so I just don't," she confessed, noting she's had to cancel many date nights. "We just roll with it. If there's a night where I happen to become free, then we take full advantage of that as a family."

"Definitely, it's very difficult to make plans in this job," she added. "My husband and I had three different mini weekend getaway vacations this summer. All three got canceled due to foreign policy events."

