Karoline Leavitt's Betrayal: Trump's Press Secretary Accidentally Reveals She's a Huge Fan of The Don's Enemy

The White House Press Secretary has seemingly tuned out her boss's repeated attacks against the pop star as she shared Swift is one of her most listened to artists of the year, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Karoline Leavitt has shared her support for one of Donald Trump 's biggest celebrity enemies: Taylor Swift .

Leavitt shared her top artists from her 2025 Spotify Wrapped on Instagram.

Like many other Gen Zs on social media this week, Leavitt, 28, shared a slide from her Spotify Wrapped – which is a personalized annual summary of Spotify listener's activity – on her Instagram Story.

Country music star Morgan Wallen was listed as Leavitt's top artist. Christian singers Forrest Frank, Brandon Lake and Anne Wilson followed close behind at the number two, three and four spots, respectively.

The post featured Leavitt's top five artists of 2025 – and despite several public feuds between Trump, 79, and Swift, 35, the Life of a Showgirl singer placed fifth on the press secretary's favorite artists list.