Donald Trump

Karoline Leavitt's Betrayal: Trump's Press Secretary Accidentally Reveals She's a Huge Fan of The Don's Enemy

Split photo of Karoline Leavitt, Taylor Swift and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt has revealed Donald Trump's foe Taylor Swift is one of her top artists on Spotify.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 4 2025, Published 2:36 p.m. ET

Karoline Leavitt has shared her support for one of Donald Trump's biggest celebrity enemies: Taylor Swift.

The White House Press Secretary has seemingly tuned out her boss's repeated attacks against the pop star as she shared Swift is one of her most listened to artists of the year, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Swift Lands on Leavitt's Spotify Wrapped

Photo of Karoline Leavitt's Instagram Story
Source: @KAROLINELEAVITT/INSTAGRAM

Leavitt shared her top artists from her 2025 Spotify Wrapped on Instagram.

Like many other Gen Zs on social media this week, Leavitt, 28, shared a slide from her Spotify Wrapped – which is a personalized annual summary of Spotify listener's activity – on her Instagram Story.

Country music star Morgan Wallen was listed as Leavitt's top artist. Christian singers Forrest Frank, Brandon Lake and Anne Wilson followed close behind at the number two, three and four spots, respectively.

The post featured Leavitt's top five artists of 2025 – and despite several public feuds between Trump, 79, and Swift, 35, the Life of a Showgirl singer placed fifth on the press secretary's favorite artists list.

History of Trump's Feud With Swift

Split photo of Taylor Swift, Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Swift was ranked among Leavitt's top five artists of 2025.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Trump has made his feelings on Swift known for years.

Most recently the president attacked the "woke" pop star in August amid outrage over Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle denim campaign.

Naturally, Trump took to Truth Social to defend Sweeney. He declared the controversial "good jeans" campaign was the "HOTTEST ad out there" as he compared the PR nightmare to Jaguar's rebrand, which featured a hot-pink car and androgynous models.

While it may not have been obvious to anyone but the president, Swift, somehow, was roped into Trump's rant.

Split photo of Taylor Swift, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump has publicly dissed Swift since she endorsed Democratic candidates in 2018.

"Just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift," Trump's Truth Social post continued. "Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT."

Ironically, Trump has been booed at several major professional sporting events, including at the recent Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions game in early November.

Trump's random diss against Swift made headlines – and Leavitt was even asked about the Truth Social post at a press conference.

Split photo of Donald Trump, Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Trump posted 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT' on Truth Social after she endorsed Kamala Harris in 2024.

"What does President Trump mean when he says that Taylor Swift is no longer hot?" Fox News' Peter Doocy asked.

Leavitt managed to keep her secret Swiftie side hidden as she answered, "Look, he is speaking about Taylor Swift's political views and how perhaps it has impacted the support of the American public for her work, and I will leave it at that."

Trump's bizarre feud with the Cruel Summer singer dates back to 2018, when Swift famously broke her long-held position on refraining from commenting on politics to endorse Tennessee Democratic candidates over Republican Marsha Blackburn.

After sharing a lengthy Instagram post, in which she acknowledged, "In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions," Swift vowed she would "always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country."

When asked about Swift's endorsement, Trump said: "I'm sure Taylor Swift doesn't know anything about (Marsha Blackburn). Let's say that I like Taylor's music about 25 percent less now."

The cycle repeated itself when Swift endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris over Trump last year – and sparked a surge in voter registration.

Once again, Trump took to Truth Social and declared: "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"

