Karoline Leavitt Family Member Swarmed by ICE Revealed in Shocking and 'Appalling' Surveillance Video... After Press Secretary Refused to Respond
Dec. 3 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
A wild video has surfaced of Karoline Leavitt's nephew's mother getting arrested by ICE, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the clip, Bruna Caroline Ferreira is seen leaving her condo when things take a dark turn.
Bruna Caroline Ferreira's Car Was Surrounded
Ferreira's car is blocked from leaving her condo complex by five unmarked vehicles.
ICE agents jump out of the unmarked vehicles, and, rather quickly, Ferreira is seen with her hands behind her back and thrown into handcuffs.
She is then put into the back of an SUV, and the ICE agents get back in their cars and drive off, with someone taking her car as well.
Bruna Caroline Ferreira's Attorney's Statement
Her attorney, Todd Pomerleau, spoke to a media outlet to issue a statement, insisting they had just seen the footage that was "documenting her unlawful arrest by officials who appear to be from ICE."
"But it is hard to tell because they have masks over their faces and are in unmarked vehicles. No warrant is shown. Common tactics these days," he continued.
"This is targeted, unconstitutional depravity. A single mother who owns two businesses and was merely awaiting her green card – like tens of thousands of others – now sits in a for-profit prison in Louisiana, stripped of her child right before the holidays."
Bruna Caroline Ferreira Has 'No Problem' With Karoline Leavitt's Family
Pomerleau had more to add, revealing his client "had no problem whatsoever with the Leavitt family."
"Karoline is her son’s godmother, chosen over her own sister, and Michael Sr. is a very good father," he elaborated. "Bruna was en route to pick up her son Michael Jr. after school, like she did several days a week. He lived with her till kindergarten, but now awaits his mother's warm embrace.
"This is appalling. We look forward to her day in court."
As Radar reported, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson spoke to a news outlet and claimed Ferreira is a "criminal illegal alien from Brazil" who has overstayed her tourist visa, which expired in 1999.
She was also arrested on suspicion of battery, though it remains unclear how that case was resolved.
The insider shared proceedings are underway to have her removed from the country.
"All individuals unlawfully present in the United States are subject to deportation," under President Trump and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, they added.
Bruna Caroline Ferreira's Arrest Details
Ferreira was previously engaged to Leavitt's brother, Michael Leavitt, who lives in New Hampshire. The couple had their son together before splitting.
"This individual is the mother of Karoline’s nephew, and they have not spoken in many years. The child has lived full-time in New Hampshire with his father since he was born. He has never resided with his mother," an insider explained to a media outlet on the shocking situation.
Graziela Dos Santos Rodrigues, Ferreira's sister, has started a GoFundMe to raise money to try to fight the ICE charges and allow her sister to stay in the country. Thus far, $14,000 of the $30,000 target has been raised.
In the campaign, it details Ferreira was brought to the United States as a child in 1998 and has done "everything in her power to build a stable, honest life here."
They also shared how she maintained her legal status in the country, noting she received protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which allows immigrants who came to the United States illegally as children to have protection from being removed.
"She is hardworking, kind, and always the first to offer help when someone needs it," her sister added. "Whether it’s supporting family, friends, or even strangers, Bruna has a heart that puts others before herself."
While the Press Secretary did not comment on the situation herself, an administration official said, "Karoline had no involvement whatsoever in this matter."