Karoline Leavitt Family Member Swarmed by ICE Revealed in Shocking and 'Appalling' Surveillance Video... After Press Secretary Refused to Respond

Ferreira was previously engaged to Leavitt's brother, Michael Leavitt, who lives in New Hampshire. The couple had their son together before splitting.

"This individual is the mother of Karoline’s nephew, and they have not spoken in many years. The child has lived full-time in New Hampshire with his father since he was born. He has never resided with his mother," an insider explained to a media outlet on the shocking situation.

Graziela Dos Santos Rodrigues, Ferreira's sister, has started a GoFundMe to raise money to try to fight the ICE charges and allow her sister to stay in the country. Thus far, $14,000 of the $30,000 target has been raised.

In the campaign, it details Ferreira was brought to the United States as a child in 1998 and has done "everything in her power to build a stable, honest life here."

They also shared how she maintained her legal status in the country, noting she received protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which allows immigrants who came to the United States illegally as children to have protection from being removed.

"She is hardworking, kind, and always the first to offer help when someone needs it," her sister added. "Whether it’s supporting family, friends, or even strangers, Bruna has a heart that puts others before herself."

While the Press Secretary did not comment on the situation herself, an administration official said, "Karoline had no involvement whatsoever in this matter."