Team Trump Launches 'Holy War' Against Taylor Swift Over Fears Pop Star Will Endorse Joe Biden for 2024 Election: Report

Donald Trump’s closest allies and supporters have reportedly launched a “holy war” against Taylor Swift amid fears the pop star will endorse Joe Biden for the 2024 presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a startling development to come shortly after President Biden was said to be “desperate” for Swift’s endorsement ahead of the November election, three sources in Trump’s orbit claimed that the ex-president’s team was organizing a “holy war” against the 34-year-old superstar.