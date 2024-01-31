Team Trump Launches 'Holy War' Against Taylor Swift Over Fears Pop Star Will Endorse Joe Biden for 2024 Election: Report
Donald Trump’s closest allies and supporters have reportedly launched a “holy war” against Taylor Swift amid fears the pop star will endorse Joe Biden for the 2024 presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a startling development to come shortly after President Biden was said to be “desperate” for Swift’s endorsement ahead of the November election, three sources in Trump’s orbit claimed that the ex-president’s team was organizing a “holy war” against the 34-year-old superstar.
According to a bombshell report published by Rolling Stone this week, Trump’s allies have expressed concerns about Swift potentially endorsing Biden for the 2024 general election.
The outlet claimed that Trump’s team was “brainstorming different ways” to attack the Folklore singer should she officially endorse President Biden before November.
“It would be more fuel thrown onto the culture-war fires,” one Trump official said. “Another left-wing celebrity who is part of the Democrat elite telling you what to think.”
Meanwhile, several of Trump’s closest allies have already launched attacks against Swift – even though the singer has not yet endorsed President Biden and has not even signaled that she plans to do so.
Alina Habba, who represented Trump in his latest E. Jean Carroll defamation case, targeted Swift on Monday in a surprising social media post.
“Who thinks this country needs a lot more women like Alina Habba, and a lot less like Taylor Swift?” Habba wrote.
Fox News host Jeanine Pirro also recently warned Swift not to endorse Biden for 2024. Pirro told the Anti-Hero singer not to “get involved in politics” because “we don’t want to see you there.”
“Don’t get involved,” the Fox News host warned Swift. “Don’t get involved in politics. We don’t want to see you there.”
“Joe Biden is in a hole with young people, he knows it,” Pirro added. “If he thinks Taylor can get him out of that hole, he’s going to go for it.”
Even Vivek Ramaswamy, who recently dropped out of the 2024 GOP primary race to endorse Trump, appeared to attack Swift and her Kansas City Chiefs boyfriend Travis Kelce.
According to Ramaswamy, the NFL already rigged this year’s Super Bowl to “prop up” Swift and Kelce’s relationship further to, in turn, help Biden in November.
“I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month,” Ramaswamy tweeted this week. “And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall.”
“Just some wild speculation over here,” he added, “let’s see how it ages over the next 8 months.”
But according to Rolling Stone, Trump himself is not worried that Swift might endorse Biden for the 2024 presidential election.
Sources close to the ex-president told the outlet that Trump recently claimed that he was “more popular” than Swift and that no celebrity endorsement could “save” Biden from losing in November.
Trump also reportedly complained that Swift was named TIME’s 2023 Person of the Year instead of him.
“Celebrities can endorse Biden, but it doesn’t lower inflation, stop wars, fix the border, or lower crime,” a member of Trump’s team told Rolling Stone this week.
“Biden’s job approval still sucks,” they added. “So Trump is still winning and will win.”