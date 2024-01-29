Joe Biden Desperate for Taylor Swift's Endorsement to Win 2024 Presidential Race: Report

Not only are they allegedly looking for fundraising appeals, but they reportedly poached Biden to make a stop on Swift's Eras Tour when she returns to the United States in October before the presidential election, according to the New York Times.

Biden's team has been seemingly inundated with Swift strategy — so much so that they reportedly instructed applicants for social media gigs not to describe how they would use the Shake It Off singer in the campaign because too many people are doing that.