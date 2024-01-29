Joe Biden Desperate for Taylor Swift's Endorsement to Win 2024 Presidential Race: Report
Joe Biden's team is desperate for votes — and they're eyeing the world's biggest superstar to bring them in. The 81-year-old commander-in-chief allegedly had his sights on an endorsement from Taylor Swift, and his younger staffers even suggested Biden join her on tour, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Swift got political years ago, announcing to her fans that she was backing Biden against then-President Donald Trump — and now, he's looking for her help again. Biden's employees have reportedly floated several ideas to incorporate the Grammy winner into his 2024 run, with his young campaign employees making it clear that Swift's endorsement would be monumental.
Not only are they allegedly looking for fundraising appeals, but they reportedly poached Biden to make a stop on Swift's Eras Tour when she returns to the United States in October before the presidential election, according to the New York Times.
Biden's team has been seemingly inundated with Swift strategy — so much so that they reportedly instructed applicants for social media gigs not to describe how they would use the Shake It Off singer in the campaign because too many people are doing that.
Swift's potential endorsement would be crucial, specifically since many critics question Biden's ability to run the county in his older age. Over 35k people registered to vote after she urged her social media followers to sign up in September, reported Business Insider.
18% percent of voters revealed they're "more likely" or "significantly more likely" to vote for the candidate that Swift endorses, according to a poll published by Newsweek,
Swift threw her political hat into the US Senate election in her adopted home state of Tennessee in 2018. Those who watched her Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, will recall that speaking out about politics was against her team and dad's wishes, but she did it anyway.
In 2020, she publically backed Biden against Trump.
"I spoke to @vmagazine about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president. So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the tv a lot. And I also have custom cookies," she wrote on social media.
In May 2020, she warned Trump, "We will vote you out."