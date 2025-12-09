'You Are the Most Obnoxious': Trump Lashes Out at Another Female Reporter During Tense Press Conference Just Weeks After Vile 'Piggy' Remark Scandal
Dec. 9 2025, Published 10:58 a.m. ET
Donald Trump has lashed out and insulted yet another female reporter, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president scolded ABC News' Rachel Scott and branded her "obnoxious" for asking a question at a White House press conference on farm aid on Monday, December 8.
Trump Scolds Rachel Scott
Trump, 79, launched into the vile rant after Scott asked whether or not he would release the full video footage of recent airstrikes on Venezuelan fishing boats suspected of smuggling drugs.
In response to Scott's question, Trump called her "the most obnoxious reporter in the whole place" and accused her of asking "hostile" questions.
"Let me just tell you, you are an obnoxious – a terrible, actually a terrible reporter. And it’s always the same thing with you," Trump shouted at Scott. "I told you, whatever Pete Hegseth wants to do is OK with me."
Trump Shouts 'Quiet Piggy' at Female Reporter
This isn't the first time Trump has insulted Scott.
In May, the president flipped out when Scott questioned his acceptance of a controversial $400 million private jet from Qatar's royal family.
"You're ABC fake news, right? Only ABC—well, a few of you would—let me tell you, you should be embarrassed asking that question," Trump told Scott. "They're giving us a free jet. I could say, 'No, no, no, don't give us. I want to pay you a billion, or $400 million,' or whatever it is. Or I could say thank you very much."
Trump's visceral reaction to Scott's simple question is the latest attack on a female reporter from the president in recent weeks.
While taking questions on Air Force One in November, the 79-year-old shouted "quiet, piggy" to Bloomberg's White House correspondent Catherine Lucey after she asked him a question about the Epstein files.
Days later, Trump asked another female reporter if she was stupid after asking a question about Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the man suspected of fatally shooting one National Guard member and injuring another in Washington D.C.
"Your (Department of Justice Inspector General) just reported this year that there was thorough vetting by DHS and by the FBI of these Afghans who were brought into the U.S., so why do you blame the Biden administration?" asked CBS News White House correspondent Nancy Cordes.
The president fired back: "Because they let them in. Are you stupid? Are you a stupid person?"
As the number of incidents of Trump rebuking female reporters continues to climb, critics on social media called out the White House press pool for not standing up for their colleagues.
"What a miserable human Trump is," an X user wrote. "WOW, and the other reporters say absolutely nothing. Disgusting."
"Trump insults ABC's Rachel Scott the way he insults every reporter who challenges him," a second user wrote. "Why do they keep taking it? At some point the press needs to stop normalizing this. Get up. Walk out. Let him rage into an empty room. There's nothing he fears more than losing the spotlight."
A third added: "The chronic cowardice of the US media, individually and as a group, as Trump repeatedly targets women reporters, is utterly shameful."
Others applauded Scott, with one X user noting, "This pathetic outburst is how you know you're doing your job."