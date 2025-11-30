EXCLUSIVE: 'Mar-a-Lago Face' Plastic Surgery Boom is 'Overwhelming Cosmetic Surgeons With Bookings' — Despite Critics Blasting it Makes Patients 'Look Like Maleficent and the Dummy From Saw'
Nov. 30 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
A so-called "Mar-a-Lago face" phenomenon is surging across Washington D.C., with plastic surgeons telling RadarOnline.com they are being swamped with an unprecedented spike in requests for the dramatically inflated look associated with President Trump's inner circle – even as critics warn the trend leaves patients resembling film villains and haunted-house props.
What began as a niche South Florida aesthetic has now become one of the most in-demand cosmetic styles in the capital, according to surgeons who say they are struggling to keep up with bookings.
Unprecedented Spike in DC
The exaggerated lips, stretched cheeks, and rigid brows – seen so far on MAGA mouthpieces, including Kristi Noem, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Laura Loomer, and Matt Gaetz – have exploded as a "trending look" since Trump's January inauguration.
Sources say there has been a "wave of requests from Trump's circle" for surgeons to carve up faces to achieve the bizarre look, with surgeons saying patients increasingly want their procedures to look conspicuously artificial rather than subtle.
Dr Anita Kulkarni, a Washington-based plastic surgeon, is among those saying she has seen a sharp shift in the past year. "Before this second Trump term, I just didn't see a lot of patients coming in making unreasonable requests," she said.
She added many now want injections layered on top of already visible fillers.
"To my eye, if I put any more in there, you're going to cross over from looking like the best version of yourself to looking like Maleficent," the surgeon said.
From Subtle to Conspicuous
Another surgeon, Dr Troy Pittman, said the broader culture around cosmetic work has changed, with more people willing to openly admit to having gone under the knife.
"That's not a bad thing," he said. "But in a town like D.C., there is this glamming up of Washington with this new administration, so it's become more prevalent. They're OK with looking enhanced."
Demand has grown so quickly some clinics say they are turning patients away. One D.C. surgeon told Radar: "We're overwhelmed. People want this pumped-up, hyper-polished face because they think it signals loyalty to the new power structure. But it's a very unnatural aesthetic, and some people simply are not good candidates."
Patients come out looking like they have the face of that dummy in the Saw movies."
The 'Mask-Face Aesthetic'
Dr. Kelly Bolden, medical director of Cultura Dermatology, said she has also noticed a generational shift.
"They come in and actually tell me that they like the artificial look," she said.
Younger patients in their 20s and 30s, many inspired by high-visibility Trump staffers such as Karoline Leavitt and Anna Kelly, are requesting what surgeons have branded a "mask-face aesthetic," produced through repeated shots of filler and Botox. But some surgeons refuse to perform the procedures.
A clinic source claimed: "We'll often tell prospective patients we need to even things out and bring some balance back. But for many of them, getting just a bit more seems to be all they're really chasing."
Surgeons are also warning patients often struggle to recognize when they have gone too far – a condition known as perception blindness.
One practitioner said: "They keep pushing and pushing for more without really seeing what's happening. "It's always just a little more, a little more, until they lose sight of how much they've changed."
Men Join the Trend
Political undertones continue to shape the aesthetic. Some commentators have taken the view jokes about the "Mar-a-Lago face look" are "cruel attacks" on right-wing women.
Meanwhile, men are increasingly participating in the trend, with requests for sculpted jaws, Botox, and eyelid surgeries climbing sharply.
A surgeon familiar with the trend said: "The males coming in are all aiming to look younger, more defined, more traditionally masculine." But they warned the look's longevity is limited.
One surgeon observed: "None of these procedures last forever – every bit of work eventually fades."