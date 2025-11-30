EXCLUSIVE: 'Mar-a-Lago Face' Plastic Surgery Boom is 'Overwhelming Cosmetic Surgeons With Bookings' — Despite Critics Blasting it Makes Patients 'Look Like Maleficent and the Dummy From Saw'

The exaggerated lips, stretched cheeks, and rigid brows – seen so far on MAGA mouthpieces, including Kristi Noem, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Laura Loomer, and Matt Gaetz – have exploded as a "trending look" since Trump's January inauguration.

Sources say there has been a "wave of requests from Trump's circle" for surgeons to carve up faces to achieve the bizarre look, with surgeons saying patients increasingly want their procedures to look conspicuously artificial rather than subtle.

Dr Anita Kulkarni, a Washington-based plastic surgeon, is among those saying she has seen a sharp shift in the past year. "Before this second Trump term, I just didn't see a lot of patients coming in making unreasonable requests," she said.

She added many now want injections layered on top of already visible fillers.

"To my eye, if I put any more in there, you're going to cross over from looking like the best version of yourself to looking like Maleficent," the surgeon said.