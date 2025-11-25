EXCLUSIVE: Laura Loomer's 'Face has Changed' After Brow Lift and Fillers, Plastic Surgeon Claims... as Trump Loyalist's 'New' Look Shocks Internet
Nov. 25 2025, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Laura Loomer is best known for her disturbing remarks and her conspiracy theories, but these days, it's her "new" face that is getting all the attention, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 32-year-old, who has caught the attention of President Trump, previously made it clear she was on a path to bring down anyone who got in his way, but it's her rumored plastic surgery that is instead getting in the way of any message she has tried to push to her audience.
Laura Loomer's 'Changing' Face
We spoke to plastic surgeon Dr. Smita Ramanadham, who has not treated Loomer, and she believes the far-right activist has gone under the knife several times.
"Laura Loomer appears to have had several procedures, most notably a rhinoplasty," the New Jersey-based surgeon told RadarOnline.com. "Her nose and tip are more lifted and refined. Additionally, she has likely had Botox and fillers. Her lips and cheeks look fuller compared to older photos."
Dr. Ramanadham also suggested the shape of Loomer's "face has also changed, and her lower face is slimmer, which can occur with masseter Botox. Finally, her eyes and brows are more lifted. This can happen with a blepharoplasty and brow lift or with strategically placed Botox."
Loomer's face has caught the attention of users on X, with one concerned person asking, "What is happening to Loomer's face?"
Laura Loomer Reacts to Plastic Surgery Rumors
"Laura Loomer is overdoing the filters again," another speculated, while a user said, "Laura looks unrecognizable!" Some users have taken it upon themselves to digitally alter Loomer's face, exaggerating what she looks like.
The reaction was so severe, Loomer was quick to respond, as she raged, "This is a lie. This is not me..."
However, many in Trump's inner circle have been accused of going the "Mar-a-Lago face" route to achieve that perfect look.
This particular look features everything from Botox, bronzer, puffy lips, and plastic surgery. Despite this, the controversial president is said to actually not be a fan of the unnatural look, especially of the rumored changes Loomer has made.
The Atlantic previously reported Trump, who is "generally appalled by plastic surgery, was disgusted to learn about the apparent extent of Loomer's facial alterations."
Why Is Laura Loomer Controversial?
Loomer has only confirmed that she got rhinoplasty in 2017, in a since-deleted Instagram post, where she admitted she was "excited for my nose job." However, Loomer has not confirmed undergoing any other plastic surgery procedures.
The conspiracy theorist, also known as "Looney" Loomer by her harsh critics, has worked as an activist and commentator for organizations including Project Veritas and Alex Jones' Infowars. She attempted to force her way into politics, but failed after she unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2020 and 2022 in South Florida.
Loomer also made headlines by staging numerous protests, most notably handcuffing herself to a then-Twitter office X, after the platform banned her.
And despite accompanying Trump on his 9/11 anniversary travels in New York and Pennsylvania in 2024, Loomer is also known for pushing the theory that 9/11 was an "inside job" carried out by the US government, and also spouting anti-Muslim rhetoric.
"I don’t control Laura. Laura has to say what she wants. She’s a free spirit," Trump, 79, previously said of Loomer, claiming he was unaware of her 9/11 comments at the time.
Meanwhile, Trump himself has been accused of going under the knife, especially to keep his hair.
"I think that throughout the years we can see evidence of different types of (hair) surgeries," Dr. Gary Motykie, who has never treated the former reality star, previously speculated Trump's notable blonde hair.