EXCLUSIVE: Laura Loomer's 'Face has Changed' After Brow Lift and Fillers, Plastic Surgeon Claims... as Trump Loyalist's 'New' Look Shocks Internet

We spoke to plastic surgeon Dr. Smita Ramanadham, who has not treated Loomer, and she believes the far-right activist has gone under the knife several times.

"Laura Loomer appears to have had several procedures, most notably a rhinoplasty," the New Jersey-based surgeon told RadarOnline.com. "Her nose and tip are more lifted and refined. Additionally, she has likely had Botox and fillers. Her lips and cheeks look fuller compared to older photos."

Dr. Ramanadham also suggested the shape of Loomer's "face has also changed, and her lower face is slimmer, which can occur with masseter Botox. Finally, her eyes and brows are more lifted. This can happen with a blepharoplasty and brow lift or with strategically placed Botox."

Loomer's face has caught the attention of users on X, with one concerned person asking, "What is happening to Loomer's face?"