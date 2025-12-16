Your tip
Donald Trump

Trump Has an 'Alcoholic's Personality': The Don's Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Makes Bold Statements About Her Boss' Controversial Public Persona

Photo of Donald Trump, Susie Wiles
Source: MEGA

Susie Wiles did not mince words when it came to Donald Trump.

Dec. 16 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Donald Trump has an "alcoholic's personality," at least that is how White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has described her controversial boss in a new, damning interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Wiles, whom the president has referred to as "Ice Maiden," made the comments during an extensive interview with Vanity Fair.

What Did Susie Wiles Say About Trump?

Photo of Susie Wiles
Source: MEGA

Wiles did not hold back when it came to describing her boss, Trump.

According to Wiles, several aspects of Trump's harsh personality remind her of her alcoholic dad, sportscaster Pat Summerall, who died in 2013 after being sober for 21 years.

"Some clinical psychologist who knows one million times more than I do will dispute what I'm going to say," Wiles noted in the interview with author Chris Whipple. "But high-functioning alcoholics, or alcoholics in general, have exaggerated personalities when they drink. And so I'm a little bit of an expert in big personalities."

Wiles added the 79-year-old has "an alcoholic’s personality" and also "operates with a view that there's nothing he can't do – nothing, zero, nothing."

The 68-year-old wasn't done pulling the curtain back on Trump, even admitting there "may be an element of" revenge in his obsession with prosecuting his political opponents.

JD Vances Feels Susie Wiles' Wrath

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Wiles claimed the president has an 'alcoholic's personality.'

"I mean, people could think it does look vindictive," she explained in response to the prosecution of former FBI Director James Comey, a move that ended up failing. "I can't tell you why you shouldn't think that."

She added, "I don’t think he wakes up thinking about retribution. But when there's an opportunity, he will go for it."

Trump wasn't the only one of Wiles' pals to get thrown under the bus, as JD Vance also felt her wrath. The Vice President, who previously called himself a "UFO fanatic," was accused by Wiles of being a "conspiracy theorist for a decade."

Wiles also suggested Vance going from vocal Trump critic to his loyal, right-hand man was "sort of political."

In 2016, before running for office, Vance called himself a "Never Trump guy," branded him an "idiot," and even compared Trump to "America's Hitler."

Susie Wiles Responds to Backlash

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The White House Chief of Staff hinted Trump is 'vindictive.'

However, in 2024, Vance had a dramatic change of heart, claiming he had been "extremely open about the fact that I was wrong about Donald Trump."

"When you screw up, when you misspeak, when you get something wrong, and you change your mind, you ought to be honest with the American people about it," he said at the time.

Trump's one-time best friend, Elon Musk, was not left unscathed in the Vanity Fair interview, with Wiles claiming the billionaire is an "avowed ketamine" user and "an odd, odd duck, as I think geniuses are."

Wiles was quick to respond to the backlash following the publication of the interview, raging on X: "The article published early this morning is a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history."

Photo of Jd Vance
Source: MEGA

Vice President Vance was called a 'conspiracy theorist' by Wiles in the interview.

She continued: "Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story. I assume, after reading it, that this was done to paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the President and our team."

Despite landing in hot water, Wiles made clear the interview would not get in the way of the administration's "pursuit of Making America Great Again!"

