Trump Has an 'Alcoholic's Personality': The Don's Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Makes Bold Statements About Her Boss' Controversial Public Persona

Wiles, whom the president has referred to as "Ice Maiden," made the comments during an extensive interview with Vanity Fair .

Donald Trump has an "alcoholic's personality," at least that is how White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has described her controversial boss in a new, damning interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Wiles did not hold back when it came to describing her boss, Trump.

According to Wiles, several aspects of Trump's harsh personality remind her of her alcoholic dad, sportscaster Pat Summerall, who died in 2013 after being sober for 21 years.

"Some clinical psychologist who knows one million times more than I do will dispute what I'm going to say," Wiles noted in the interview with author Chris Whipple. "But high-functioning alcoholics, or alcoholics in general, have exaggerated personalities when they drink. And so I'm a little bit of an expert in big personalities."

Wiles added the 79-year-old has "an alcoholic’s personality" and also "operates with a view that there's nothing he can't do – nothing, zero, nothing."

The 68-year-old wasn't done pulling the curtain back on Trump, even admitting there "may be an element of" revenge in his obsession with prosecuting his political opponents.