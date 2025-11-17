Pam Bondi's Nightmare Downfall: Attorney General Will Get 'Destroyed' in Court Following Judge's Shocking Order in James Comey Case

Recently, President Trump-appointed attorney Lindsey Halligan, who is prosecuting Comey, was ordered to hand over tapes of her interactions with grand jury members, and former federal prosecutors Kevin Flynn and Glenn Kirschner think this may be the first domino to fall in their case against Comey.

"Through 35 years of my experience...we never had a judge order us to turn over these tapes to begin with," Flynn said on the All the King's Men podcast. "It was a showing of some type that there was abuse in the grand jury process that a judge would order the tapes of what the prosecutors actually said to the grand jury to be turned over."

He explained: "So, we already have a judge who has crossed the Rubicon there and has already made a determination that this material needs to be turned over in the first place, which is extraordinary. And then to have the materials include missing recordings is even more extraordinary."