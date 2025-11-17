Pam Bondi's Nightmare Downfall: Attorney General Will Get 'Destroyed' in Court Following Judge's Shocking Order in James Comey Case
Nov. 17 2025, Published 1:40 p.m. ET
Pam Bondi's career may soon fall apart, according to two former federal prosecutors who predict the Department of Justice's case against James Comey will be her undoing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former FBI Director was indicted in September 2020 in federal court on charges of making a false statement and obstruction, in connection with his testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee, in which he stated he never ordered anyone at the FBI to leak information about their investigation into Hillary Clinton's infamous emails.
Comey's Case to Get Booted?
Recently, President Trump-appointed attorney Lindsey Halligan, who is prosecuting Comey, was ordered to hand over tapes of her interactions with grand jury members, and former federal prosecutors Kevin Flynn and Glenn Kirschner think this may be the first domino to fall in their case against Comey.
"Through 35 years of my experience...we never had a judge order us to turn over these tapes to begin with," Flynn said on the All the King's Men podcast. "It was a showing of some type that there was abuse in the grand jury process that a judge would order the tapes of what the prosecutors actually said to the grand jury to be turned over."
He explained: "So, we already have a judge who has crossed the Rubicon there and has already made a determination that this material needs to be turned over in the first place, which is extraordinary. And then to have the materials include missing recordings is even more extraordinary."
Bondi Will Get 'Destroyed'?
Flynn also predicted Comey may avoid any punishment, with Bondi instead feeling the brunt of things.
"I predicted in a private conversation with you that this is going so far south that the Department of Justice is going to end up dismissing the case against Comey as opposed to having Lindsey Halligan and Pam Bondi completely get destroyed by findings that this judge is going to make, and by testimony that they themselves are going to be compelled to provide," Flynn said.
Judge William Fitzpatrick, the judge presiding over the case, hinted the case against Comey may soon be dismissed, after he explained a prosecutor had potentially violated court orders and Comey’s Fourth Amendment rights, which "establish a reasonable basis to question whether the government's conduct was willful or in reckless disregard of the law."
"The facts set forth herein and the particularized findings of the Court establish that ‘ground[s] may exist to dismiss the indictment because of a matter that occurred before the grand jury," Fitzpatrick wrote in his ruling in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.
Trump's 'Revenge' List
The judge also acknowledged ordering the DOJ to release to Comey all material related to the grand jury that indicted him is "an extraordinary remedy."
"Given the factually based challenges the defense has raised to the government’s conduct and the prospect that government misconduct may have tainted the grand jury proceedings, disclosure of grand jury materials under these unique circumstances is necessary to fully protect the rights of the accused," he said.
Trump seems to have a revenge list and is running down the list of people who did him wrong in his eyes, people he appears to be striking down during his second presidential term, including Comey.
Former National Security Adviser John R. Bolton has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges accusing him of unlawfully sharing and storing classified national defense information. He has pleaded not guilty.
Bolton, 76, was Trump's national security adviser during the former reality star's first term in 2018; however, he exited after a year of policy disagreements with the administration. Just two years later, Bolton published The Room Where It Happened, a memoir calling out Trump's handling of foreign affairs.
The book led to a legal dispute with the Justice Department over classified material.