Elon Musk Admits He Regrets Doing DOGE Due to the Business Sacrifices He Made — as the Billionaire Appears to Accuse Trump of 'Political Corruption'
Dec. 10 2025, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Elon Musk has confessed he wouldn't join the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the agency he helped create, under Donald Trump if he could go back and do it all again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Musk, 54, heavily campaigned for Trump in 2024 and helped elevate his messaging on cracking down on government spending. However, the tech guru famously left DOGE behind amid a public feud with the president and has now seemingly accused the administration of "political corruption" during a recent interview.
Musk Admits He Wouldn't Work at DOGE Today
Musk shared his true feelings on working in Washington D.C. with podcast host Katie Miller, a former Trump staffer who is also married to the current White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller.
While the Tesla founder only worked for the second Trump administration, overseeing DOGE from January to May 2025, he believed the agency was "somewhat successful" during his time.
Still, the billionaire confessed he would be hesitant to accept the gig again.
After Miller directly asked Musk if he "would ever do DOGE again," he replied, "Do you mean would I repeat history or would I–" before the podcast host interrupted and rephrased her question.
"Two ways to think about it. One is, if you could go back and start from scratch, like it’s January 20 again, would you go back and do it differently? And knowing what you know now, do you think there’s ever a place to restart? You, not saying others. You go back and restart doing DOGE," Miller asked again.
Musk considered his options before answering, "I mean, no, I don’t think so. Would I do it? I think probably…I don’t know."
Must's Cryptic Remark on 'Political Corruption'
Miller rephrased her question once a third time, "Would you do DOGE again knowing what you know now?"
Musk fumbled over his words before admitting, in retrospect, he would pass on working for DOGE to focus on his companies – and noted the backlash he faced while working at the agency.
"I mean, the thing is, I think instead of doing DOGE, I would have basically built, you know, worked on my companies essentially," Musk said. "So, and not and the cars they wouldn’t have been burning the cars."
He then appeared to throw shade at the president, and hinted at "money" and "political corruption" being a potential driving force behind their public falling out – while reflecting on the sacrifices he made to spearhead the new government agency.
"You gave up a lot to do DOGE," Miller said after Musk explained what he would focus his energy on if he didn't get involved with DOGE.
"Yeah," Musk quipped. "If you stop money going to political corruption, they will lash out, big time."
He added: "They really want the money to keep flowing."
Musk's admission comes as he has taken steps in recent weeks to seemingly mend his tattered relationship with Trump, whom he accused of being in the Epstein files amid their feud.
The SpaceX founder rubbed elbows with the rich and powerful who gathered for a lavish dinner in honor of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's White House visit in late November.