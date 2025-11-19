Your tip
Donald Trump

The Don's First Buddy Returns: Trump Rubs Elon Musk's Belly and Reignites Friendship Again... Just Months After Tesla Boss Claimed Prez is in Epstein Files

Photo of Elon Musk, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The Elon Musk and Donald Trump friendship appears to be back on track.

Nov. 19 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Donald Trump and Elon Musk seem to be best buds again, as the president rubbed the billionaire's stomach in his return to the White House, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president hosted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday, November 19, where Musk decided to make his presence known... just months after accusing Trump of being in the Epstein files.

Trump and Musk's Repair Friendship

Photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Musk was on hand at the White House on November 18.

At one point, Trump was spotted patting Musk's belly, as the world's richest man appeared to be giddy at the interaction. Later on, the controversial politician, Musk, and Salman shared a moment, with Trump rubbing Musk's arm.

The interaction spread on X, as one pro-Trump account drooled, "Trump gave Elon the walk-by pat. Physical contact has been established! We are so freaking back!"

Another added: "Really looks like the band is back together," and one user said, "Elon is already working with the American people, he is a great friend, and now he is joining the President to speak at a meeting."

"There is still hurt, but they've acknowledged each other. Unspoken acceptance," the pro-Trump account added, referring to Musk's attack on the former reality star over the summer.

Origin of Musk V. Trump Revealed

In June, Musk called out Trump and his "big, beautiful bill," raging it would increase the debt and branding it a "disgusting abomination." Musk then claimed Trump would not have had a shot against Kamala Harris in the presidential election without him.

"Without me, Trump would have lost the election," he wrote at the time during his rant. "Dems would control the house and Republicans would be 51-49 in the senate... such ingratitude."

Trump responded to Musk's tantrum in the Oval Office during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, claiming the businessman "knew everything about" the bill.

"He had no problem with it. All of a sudden, he had a problem, and he only developed the problem when he found out that we're going to have to cut the (electric vehicle credits) mandate, because that's billions and billions of dollars, and it really is unfair," Trump claimed at the time.

Trump in the Epstein Files...?

Photo of Elon Musk, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The pair were once inseparable, before Musk accused Trump of being in the Epstein files.

Musk then escalated their fight in a big way, dropping Epstein's name: "Time to drop the really big bomb, Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public!"

Weeks later, Musk accused Trump of trying to hide Epstein's criminal acts, and said, "It’s a cover-up (obviously). After a conservative X account asked if anyone would ever be "held accountable," the 54-year-old added, "I sure hope so. This is a fundamental verdict on justice in America."

"If even a few of the very worst Epstein 'clients' were to be prosecuted, that would be something. But zero?" he later said.

Musk also called out Trump's flights on Epstein’s private jet, nicknamed the "Lolita Express," a reference to a preteen character in Vladimir Nabokov’s disturbing 1955 novel, Lolita. In the story, the main character becomes obsessed with the child.

Photo of Elon Musk, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The president appeared to forgive the Tesla boss, claiming Musk had a 'bad moment.'

"Why was the plane called the Lolita Express? How old was Lolita in Nabokov’s book?" the SpaceX owner raged at the time. "Research (thoroughly) to find the complete lists of who else was on the plane during Trump’s 7 flights?"

The president's name does appear in flight logs disclosed in convicted madam Ghislane Maxwell's 2021 trial.

Despite the heated feud, the pair seems to be back in each other's good graces, and Trump appeared to confirm them last month.

"I've always liked Elon,” Trump said aboard Air Force One en route to Japan. "He had a bad spell. He had a bad moment. But I like Elon, and I suspect I’ll always like him."

Photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

The world's richest man had even accused Trump of protecting Epstein's crimes.

