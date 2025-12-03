Your tip
Kash Patel Shoots Down Claims He Threw a Tantrum on a Private Jet Over His FBI Windbreaker After Charlie Kirk's Assassination

Photo of Kash Patel
Source: MEGA

Kash Patel has denied claims he refused to leave a plane after Charlie Kirk's murder unless he was given a size medium FBI jacket.

Dec. 3 2025, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

FBI Director Kash Patel has denied allegations about his behavior on a private jet after landing in Utah following Charlie Kirk's assassination, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Patel, 45, slammed claims stemming from a leaked dossier compiled by retired and active-duty agents, detailing his "dismal" leadership and concerning priorities.

Among the claims was a humiliating tale alleging Patel threw a tantrum and refused to leave a private jet until someone found him a size medium FBI jacket.

Patel's Tantrum

Photo of Kash Patel
Source: MEGA

A leaked dossier detailed Patel's 'dismal' leadership as FBI director.

According to the leaked dossier, when Patel's plane landed in Provo, Utah, on September 10th in the wake of the political activist's murder at Utah Valley University, the FBI director was focused on his appearance instead of the manhunt for Kirk's killer.

"Patel apparently did not have his own FBI raid jacket with him and refused to step from the plane without wearing one," one of the dossier authors said.

After he allegedly demanded agents drop what they were doing and track down an FBI-branded jacket, Patel still wasn't satisfied when one was finally procured.

Photo of Kash Patel
Source: MEGA

Patel was accused of demanding agents focus their energy on finding him a jacket amid the manhunt for Kirk's killer.

Patel was accused of throwing another fit over the jacket not having the proper patches on its sleeves, and continued to wait on the plane until SWAT team members "took patches off their uniforms and ran those patches over to FBI Director Kash Patel at the airport."

After the embarrassing recount of Patel's actions made headlines, the agency director made an appearance on The Ingraham Angle, during which he dismissed the dossier's claims and slammed its authors.

While chatting with the Fox News host, Patel insisted the jacket story was "100 percent false."

Patel's Side of the Story

Photo of Kash Patel
Source: MEGA

Patel denied the story and insisted it was '100 percent false.'

After denying the story, Patel offered his own take on what went down on the Provo tarmac.

"One of my agents handed me a jacket and said, 'Hey, boss, you should probably wear this. We are going into the command center.' I said, 'I would be honored to wear that.' And then another one handed me the SWAT team badge of the unit that was protecting the area where Charlie was assassinated," Patel said. "I wore that with pride."

Despite his leadership and actions being under fire for a variety of issues, including the delayed release of the Epstein files, Patel declared the agency is "succeeding in ways that no FBI has ever done so before."

Photo of Kash Patel
Source: MEGA

Patel praised his leadership and said the agency is 'succeeding' like never before.

"The institutionalist and the anonymous reporters from the swamp D.C. bureaucracy are the ones we are crushing," he said. " And that’s how I know we are winning."

Before his airtime on Fox News was over, Patel got in a dig at California Democrat Eric Swalwell, who called him out over the dossier.

Patel resurrected his old joke about Christine Fang, a Chinese woman who volunteered for Swalwell's 2014 campaign and was later found out to be a spy. Swalwell was briefed on Fang by the FBI in 2015 and subsequently cut off contact with her.

Still, Patel joked: "If Eric Swalwell wants to come online and talk about what jacket size I wear, I'm happy to send him a women's medium so he and Fang Fang can go out again."

