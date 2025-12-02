FBI Has Become 'Internally Paralyzed by Fear' Under Kash Patel: Leaked Assessment Blast 'Rudderless Ship' Organization as Managers Are 'Afraid of Losing Their Jobs'

Patel was cited for not having the chops to lead an agency with more than 37,000 employees, many of them seasoned veterans of the Bureau, in the report titled "A Pulse Check of the First Six Months" under his command.

One unnamed source in the report claimed Patel "has neither the breadth of experience nor the bearing an FBI director needs to be successful."

A second claimed their boss "lacks the requisite knowledge or deep understanding of all the FBI’s unique and complex investigative and intelligence programs."

Patel previously worked as a Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Counterterrorism on the White House's National Security Council from February 2019 to February 2020 during President Trump's first term. The lawyer briefly worked as Chief of Staff for the Defense Department after holding positions as a national security prosecutor in the Justice Department.