EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Kirk Assassination Scandal Explodes — FBI and Intelligence Chiefs at War Over 'Snooping' That Could Derail Murder Trial

Suspicions were raised because Robinson had scrawled anti-fascist messages on unfired bullet casings found at his sniper's nest.

Patel also reportedly feared that the government might have to turn the files over to Robinson's defense lawyers, which could scuttle the prosecution's case.

As readers know, Kirk, the 31-year-old cofounder of the right-wing group Turning Point USA, was killed by a single bullet to the neck as he led a September 10 rally at Utah Valley University.

After an intensive 33-hour manhunt, authorities collared Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah native. He was captured on doorbell cameras speaking into his cell phone after fleeing the campus, sparking conspiracy theories he may have been part of a hit squad.