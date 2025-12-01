Kash Problem: 'Out of His Depth' FBI Director Patel in Fresh Crisis as Bombshell Report Reveals Lost Trump Backing and 'Embarrassing' Strop Over Wearing Female Jacket
Dec. 1 2025, Published 8:13 a.m. ET
Kash Patel has been left humiliated after a damning new 115-page report branded the FBI a "rudderless ship" under his leadership.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the underfire FBI director was deemed "out of his depth" in the bombshell report, written by an alliance of active-duty and retired agents who railed against former president Joe Biden's DEI policies, and claimed the FBI had become "all f----- up."
FBI Is 'All F----- Up'
Patel has become mired in controversy since his appointment six months ago over his use of a government jet to visit his country singer girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, and his decision to assign a SWAT team to protect her.
The damaging new dossier also detailed an embarrassing tantrum Patel allegedly threw after the assassination of MAGA star Charlie Kirk.
Patel reportedly flew into Provo, Utah, on September 11, the day after the assassination, and refused to "disembark from the plane without an FBI raid jacket."
He did not have his own, and was so concerned about the optics that he pulled Salt Lake City FBI field agents from the investigation and ordered them to find him a medium-sized jacket.
Losing Support Of Trump Regime
They eventually tracked down one he could wear but embarrassingly, it belonged to a female agent.
Patel was allegedly fuming when he received the jacket and erupted when he noticed 'two areas on the upper sleeves did not have Velcro patches attached', and still refused to step off the plane.
Ultimately, "members of an FBI SWAT Team took patches off their uniforms and ran those patches over" to stop Patel's outburst.
Only then did he disembark the plane, the report claims.
The alliance revealed sources who contributed to the report and openly support Donald Trump described Patel as "not very good" and noted he "may be insecure."
Patel is described by multiple internal sources as inexperienced, with one source saying he "has neither the breadth of experience nor the bearing an FBI director needs to be successful."
Overshadowed By Controversy
Some of the heavy criticism stems from Patel's behavior in Salt Lake City after Kirk's assassination.
He is accused of giving "premature public remarks" that potentially jeopardized the investigation, taking credit for the work of other agencies when the suspect was arrested, and for yelling and swearing at the agent in charge.
Both he and deputy Dan Bongino were criticized for "arrogance" and an "unfortunate obsession with social media."
One source said they need to "stop talking, stop posing, and just be professional."
Another said they are “spending too much time on social media and public relations” and "are too often concerned with building their own personal résumés."
The report, subtitled A Pulse Check of the First Six Months of Patel's leadership, will be presented to the House and Senate Judiciary Committees this week.
It "was never intended to be a hit piece in any way, shape or form," say the authors, who requested anonymity to avoid jeopardizing their positions. "But the anecdotal reporting from FBI personnel skewed 80/20 negative."
There is good news for Patel in the report card. The rollback of DEI policies under him is welcomed by multiple sources who say it has reduced the "administrative burden."