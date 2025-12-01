Kash Problem: 'Out of His Depth' FBI Director Patel in Fresh Crisis as Bombshell Report Reveals Lost Trump Backing and 'Embarrassing' Strop Over Wearing Female Jacket

They eventually tracked down one he could wear but embarrassingly, it belonged to a female agent.

Patel was allegedly fuming when he received the jacket and erupted when he noticed 'two areas on the upper sleeves did not have Velcro patches attached', and still refused to step off the plane.

Ultimately, "members of an FBI SWAT Team took patches off their uniforms and ran those patches over" to stop Patel's outburst.

Only then did he disembark the plane, the report claims.

The alliance revealed sources who contributed to the report and openly support Donald Trump described Patel as "not very good" and noted he "may be insecure."

Patel is described by multiple internal sources as inexperienced, with one source saying he "has neither the breadth of experience nor the bearing an FBI director needs to be successful."