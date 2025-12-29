Lara Trump Brags Pregnant Karoline Leavitt Is a 'Machine' While Addressing Maternity Leave Plans — as Rumors Swirl Over Who Will Replace Her as Press Secretary

As Radar reported, Leavitt shared her news on Friday, December 26, in a series of photos in which she gushed while cradling her baby bump in a white sweater dress.

"My husband and I are thrilled to grow our family and can’t wait to watch our son become a big brother. My heart is overflowing with gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood, which I truly believe is the closest thing to Heaven on Earth," she continued.

Hard-working mom Leavitt went on to thank her boss, President Trump, and his White House staff for their encouragement throughout her second pregnancy.

"I am also extremely grateful to President Trump and our Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for their support and for fostering a pro-family environment in the White House. 2026 is going to be a great year, and I am so excited to be a girl mom!" the New Hampshire native added in her pregnancy announcement.