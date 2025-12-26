Trump's Press Sec. Karoline Leavitt, 28, Announces Second Pregnancy After Defending Massive Age Gap With Husband Nicholas Riccio, 60
Dec. 26 2025, Published 2:38 p.m. ET
Karoline Leavitt has announced her second pregnancy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Leavitt, 28, is expecting baby number two with husband Nicholas Ricco, despite their 32-year age gap causing considerable controversy.
'Closest Thing to Heaven'
"The greatest Christmas gift we could ever ask for – a baby girl coming in May 2026," Leavitt gushed while cradling her baby bump in a white sweater dress on Friday, December 26, in a series of photos.
"My husband and I are thrilled to grow our family and can’t wait to watch our son become a big brother. My heart is overflowing with gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood, which I truly believe is the closest thing to Heaven on Earth," she continued.
Leavitt and Riccio, 60, already share a son, Nicholas "Niko" Robert Riccio, who was born in July 2024.
Pro-Family White House Enviroment
Hard-working mom Leavitt went on to thank her boss, President Donald Trump, and his White House staff for their encouragement throughout her second pregnancy.
"I am also extremely grateful to President Trump and our Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for their support and for fostering a pro-family environment in the White House. 2026 is going to be a great year, and I am so excited to be a girl mom!" the New Hampshire native added in her pregnancy announcement.
Age Gap Questions
Leavitt met the successful real estate developer in 2022 when she was running for a congressional seat in New Hampshire.
"A mutual friend of ours hosted an event at a restaurant that he owns up in New Hampshire and invited my husband," she revealed during a February appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show. "I was speaking. We met, and we were acquainted as friends."
From there, a romance blossomed despite their more than three-decade age gap.
Pod Force One podcast host Miranda Devine questioned Leavitt about how Riccio was old enough to be her dad during a November appearance.
"Could you not find boys your own age, who are as mature?" Devine asked, to which the Saint Anselm College grad bluntly replied, "Honestly, no, if you want to know the truth."
Marriage Built on 'Respect'
While Leavitt acknowledged their age difference was "unusual," she raved, "He is amazing," about Riccio, whom she married in January shortly before Trump's inauguration to a second term as president.
"He's a self-made man, which I respect... He's built his career, so he's in a place where he can support me in mine," she continued about being the youngest White House press secretary in history.
Leavitt admitted it was "a challenging conversation to have at first," when it came to telling her parents, Bob and Erin, about her romance with Riccio, as the soon-to-be mother of two's own mom is younger than her husband.
"But then, of course, once they got to know him and saw who he is as a man, and his character and how much he adores me, I think it became quite easy for them," she explained. "And now we're all friends. I mean, it's a typical family relationship. My husband has such respect for my parents and the way that they raised me, and we all have a lot of fun together when they come to visit."