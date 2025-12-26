Trump's Press Sec. Karoline Leavitt, 28, Announces Second Pregnancy After Defending Massive Age Gap With Husband Nicholas Riccio, 60

"The greatest Christmas gift we could ever ask for – a baby girl coming in May 2026," Leavitt gushed while cradling her baby bump in a white sweater dress on Friday, December 26, in a series of photos.

"My husband and I are thrilled to grow our family and can’t wait to watch our son become a big brother. My heart is overflowing with gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood, which I truly believe is the closest thing to Heaven on Earth," she continued.

Leavitt and Riccio, 60, already share a son, Nicholas "Niko" Robert Riccio, who was born in July 2024.