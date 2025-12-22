Your tip
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'I'll Give Him Hell': Trump Threatens to 'Fire' His Son Donald Jr Over His Speech During Annual Turning Point Conference

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. phoned his father in during his Turning Point USA speech.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 22 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

Donald Trump has threatened to "fire" his son Don Jr. over his speech at the annual Turning Point USA conference, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president's eldest son insisted he wanted to "call in a little guest," while speaking at the conservative event.

Donald Trump Jr.'s Turning Point USA Guest

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. introduced his father as 'Mr. President.'

Don Jr. claimed his guest "may not be here today," but he shared he "wanted to make sure he had a chance to say, 'Hi.'" The 47-year-old then revealed his guest by exclaiming, "M. President!"

"Oh, I wanna be with you," the divisive politician said. "But I’ll be with you soon, and I just wanna say that nobody did more for me than Charlie [Kirk], and there’s nobody better than Erika [Kirk], and you are the greatest people on Earth."

President Trump's Bizarre 'Firing' of Don Jr.

Source: @splashnewsofficial/TikTok

President Trump thanked his supporters while Don Jr. spoke at a Turning Point USA event.

Trump then fawned over the people who voted for him in the last election, making sure to thank his MAGA followers.

"I just wanted to thank you all, and I hope my son’s doing a good job representing me; otherwise, I’ll have to say, 'You're fired, Don. You're fired,'" he quipped. "So thank you very much and have a great day. I hope Don makes a great speech. If he doesn't make a great speech, let me know about it, I’ll give him hell."

Don Jr.'s Engagement to Bettina Anderson

Photo of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson
Source: MEGA

Bettina Anderson said she feels like the 'luckiest girl in the world' after getting engaged to Don Jr.

Don Jr.'s speech comes after he recently announced his engagement to Bettina Anderson.

At a White House event, Don Jr. told audience members he wanted to "thank Bettina for that one word, 'yes,'" noting he was uncertain what would happen when he proposed to her.

In a video shared by right-wing mouthpiece Laura Loomer, Don Jr. called Anderson accepting his marriage proposal a "big win for the end of the year."

When asked to speak, Anderson shared, "Wow, what a privilege it is to be here at the White House, Mr. President, thank you so much for hosting this incredible party, and to our First Lady, these decorations, am I right, aren't they unbelievable? This has really been the most unforgettable weekend of my life, and I get to marry the love of my life, and I feel like the luckiest girl in the world!"

Kimberly Guilfoyle's Thoughts on Don Jr.'s Engagement

Photo of Kimberly Guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle is said to ve having a 'hard time' with Don Jr.'s engagement.

Don Jr.'s engagement comes one year after he and ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle revealed they had split. According to a report, Guilfoyle isn't sold on this being Don Jr.'s happily ever after.

"She only wants the best for Don, but she isn't convinced Bettina is well-suited for Don or that what they have is the real deal," a source claimed to People. "Kimberly has a hard time seeing the headlines about their relationship because she doesn’t believe it’s built to last.

"She feels Bettina is more interested in the prestige and attention that comes with being connected to the Trump family and doesn’t think she'd be with Don if it weren't for that."

They also claimed the engagement was "difficult for Kimberly to see."

