'I'll Give Him Hell': Trump Threatens to 'Fire' His Son Donald Jr Over His Speech During Annual Turning Point Conference

Don Jr.'s speech comes after he recently announced his engagement to Bettina Anderson.

At a White House event, Don Jr. told audience members he wanted to "thank Bettina for that one word, 'yes,'" noting he was uncertain what would happen when he proposed to her.

In a video shared by right-wing mouthpiece Laura Loomer, Don Jr. called Anderson accepting his marriage proposal a "big win for the end of the year."

When asked to speak, Anderson shared, "Wow, what a privilege it is to be here at the White House, Mr. President, thank you so much for hosting this incredible party, and to our First Lady, these decorations, am I right, aren't they unbelievable? This has really been the most unforgettable weekend of my life, and I get to marry the love of my life, and I feel like the luckiest girl in the world!"