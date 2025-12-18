Your tip
Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex-fiancée Kim Guilfoyle 'Doesn't Believe' His New Engagement is 'Built to Last' — 'She Feels Bettina Anderson is More Interested in the Attention'

split photo of Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump, Jr.
Source: mega

Kimberly Guilfoyle is reportedly not sold on her former fiancée Donald Trump Jr.'s new engagement to another woman.

Dec. 18 2025, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

Donald Trump Jr.'s former fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, has shared her reaction to news that the president's eldest son is engaged again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

And it sounds like she doesn't need to make plans to attend the wedding.

Kimberly Guilfoyle's Thoughts On Ex's Engagement

photo of Donald trump jr and bettina anderson
Source: mega

Donald Trump Jr. announced he is engaged to girlfriend Bettina Anderson.

As Radar reported, Don Jr., 47, announced earlier this week he's engaged to girlfriend Bettina Anderson, 39, just one year after he and Guilfoyle revealed they had split.

While others celebrated the news, Guilfoyle, 56, reportedly is not sold on the couple.

"She only wants the best for Don, but she isn’t convinced Bettina is well-suited for Don or that what they have is the real deal," one insider told People. "Kimberly has a hard time seeing the headlines about their relationship because she doesn’t believe it’s built to last."

Kimberly Guilfoyle Has Her Concerns

photo of Donald trump jr and bettina anderson
Source: mega

The couple reportedly grew close while Don Jr. was still engaged to Guilfoyle.

There is also apparently a strong concern that Anderson may be more excited about what being married to the president's son means. After all, Anderson describes herself on her Instagram page as: "I'm just your typical stay-at-home mom... only I don't do household chores…or have a husband…or have kids."

The source said Guilfoyle: "She feels Bettina is more interested in the prestige and attention that comes with being connected to the Trump family and doesn’t think she'd be with Don if it weren't for that."

It's Been Hard for Kimberly Guilfoyle to Watch

photo of Donald Trump jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle

Don Jr. and Guilfoyle started dating in 2018.

The insider claimed it hasn't been easy for Guilfoyle to watch her ex move on, especially so quickly. Despite their split, the exes still own a $10million Jupiter, Florida, home they purchased together in 2021.

"As recently as not that long ago, Kimberly and Don still hadn’t completely moved out of each other’s places, and Don still had many of his belongings at Kimberly’s home, including clothes and shoes," the source claimed.

"The engagement was difficult for Kimberly to see, and she felt it only added to her doubts about the relationship."

Radar readers remember Don Jr. and Guilfoyle broke off their own engagement just three months after he was first spotted getting cozy with Anderson, with his dad stepping in to smooth things over by naming Guilfoyle ambassador to Greece.

Getting the President's Blessing

photo of Donald Trump, jr.
Source: mega

His famous father wished the new couple 'Good luck.'

In a video shared on X by Trump inner-circle member and MAGA journalist Laura Loomer, Don Jr. said Anderson accepting his marriage proposal was a "big win for the end of the year."

Anderson, dressed in a festive strapless red sequin dress for their engagement announcement, was beaming as her husband-to-be asked her to say a few words, with his proud dad standing behind them.

"Wow, what a privilege it is to be here at the White House, Mr. President, thank you so much for hosting this incredible party, and to our First Lady, these decorations, am I right, aren't they unbelievable?" the socialite gushed. "This has really been the most unforgettable weekend of my life, and I get to marry the love of my life, and I feel like the luckiest girl in the world!"

The president kissed his future daughter-in-law on the cheek and told her, "Good luck."

