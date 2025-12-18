Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex-fiancée Kim Guilfoyle 'Doesn't Believe' His New Engagement is 'Built to Last' — 'She Feels Bettina Anderson is More Interested in the Attention'

In a video shared on X by Trump inner-circle member and MAGA journalist Laura Loomer, Don Jr. said Anderson accepting his marriage proposal was a "big win for the end of the year."

Anderson, dressed in a festive strapless red sequin dress for their engagement announcement, was beaming as her husband-to-be asked her to say a few words, with his proud dad standing behind them.

"Wow, what a privilege it is to be here at the White House, Mr. President, thank you so much for hosting this incredible party, and to our First Lady, these decorations, am I right, aren't they unbelievable?" the socialite gushed. "This has really been the most unforgettable weekend of my life, and I get to marry the love of my life, and I feel like the luckiest girl in the world!"

The president kissed his future daughter-in-law on the cheek and told her, "Good luck."