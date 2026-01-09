Your tip
Jenny McCarthy Reveals Bedroom 'Challenges' with Husband Donnie Wahlberg Sparked Unusual Sleeping Arrangements

picture of Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Walhberg
Source: MEGA

Jenny McCarthy has revealed the 'challenges' she and Donnie Wahlberg have in the bedroom.

Jan. 8 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

Jenny McCarthy has opened up about "challenges" she and husband Donnie Wahlberg have in the bedroom, which is giving her sleepless nights, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former Playboy pin-up, 53, noted the actor's major flaw in a new interview, in which she also described him as "the nicest human being you will ever meet."

'I Sleep With These Giant Headphones On'

picture of Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg
Source: MEGA

McCarthy says her husband's snoring is his major flaw.

McCarthy, who has been married to the New Kids on the Block star, 56, for seven years, says his "snoring" is a big issue.

"There are, I wouldn't call it a problem, but challenges," she divulged. "To be blunt, snoring. I built in these insulations that really help me get through the night now.

"I sleep with these giant headphones on every night."

The Masked Singer panelist also joked she builds "a Great Wall of China" with pillows to further block out his snoring.

However, she said she can sometimes hear him over the sound of ocean waves playing on her headphones when he's snoring particularly loudly, and that’s when she taps him to roll over.

picture of Jenny McCarthy
Source: MEGA

The former Playboy pin-up has built 'a Great Wall of China' with pillows in a bid to block his snoring.

The ex-MTV star shared a selfie of her and her husband in bed, in which she's sporting big white headphones while Wahlberg is turned away from her.

"I will say it works," she said of her noise-canceling techniques.

McCarthy, 53, and Wahlberg, 56, met in 2012 after both going through divorces. They got married in 2014.

Back in January, the couple shared how they keep their marriage spicy, including their love for sneaking off together during parties.

"If someone has a Christmas party, we're going to find the basement bathroom, take advantage of the moment," McCarthy admitted.

'We Work at Keeping It Hot'

picture of Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg
Source: MEGA

The couple have been open about how keep their relationship spicy.

Wahlberg added, “We work at keeping it hot. Of course, we love each other, and we’re attracted to each other, but we also give it care.

“That’s how you keep (the spark) alive. We don’t take for granted that it’s been 10 years, and we don’t have to do that stuff anymore. Keep doing it.”

The star also emphasized: "If we're not taking care of ourselves as individuals, we can't treat the marriage with the respect and commitment that it deserves."

In May, McCarthy revealed her first impressions of the boyband star.

picture of Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg
Source: MEGA

McCarthy says Wahlberg has brought her flowers every day for ten years.

"If I were in my late 40s, I probably would've fit into that slot of New Kid's fan, but I'm 52, going on 53, so I was too cool for that," she joked

"The first time I remember seeing Donnie was on Entertainment Tonight, and he was on his motorcycle, and I was like, 'Look at that guy trying to look so cool on his motorcycle!' It's so funny...I never thought one day I would be marrying Donnie," added McCarthy.

She previously revealed that throughout their marriage, Wahlberg has always gotten her flowers every week.

"He's never missed a Monday in 10 years. He treats me like a queen," McCarthy said. "He's my everything. He still gives me butterflies. He's the love of my life."

