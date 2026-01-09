Jenny McCarthy Reveals Bedroom 'Challenges' with Husband Donnie Wahlberg Sparked Unusual Sleeping Arrangements

McCarthy, who has been married to the New Kids on the Block star, 56, for seven years, says his "snoring" is a big issue.

"There are, I wouldn't call it a problem, but challenges," she divulged. "To be blunt, snoring. I built in these insulations that really help me get through the night now.

"I sleep with these giant headphones on every night."

The Masked Singer panelist also joked she builds "a Great Wall of China" with pillows to further block out his snoring.

However, she said she can sometimes hear him over the sound of ocean waves playing on her headphones when he's snoring particularly loudly, and that’s when she taps him to roll over.