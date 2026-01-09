Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Refuses to Appear on Fox News' Jesse Watters Show After Alleged On-Air 'Sexual Harassment'

AOC had just finished addressing reporters on Wednesday, January 7, about the ICE-involving shooting in Minneapolis when, after she was done speaking, a Fox News producer approached and asked if she would come on Watters' show in a video that appeared on X from MeidasTouch Network.

"That's nice," she snarked before the man asked again, "Would you join him?"

"He's accused me of... he has sexualized me on his show. He has sexually harassed me on his show. He has engaged in horrific, sexually exploitative rhetoric," AOC alleged.

When told by the producer, "That's not true, Congresswoman," she fired back, claiming, "It is true, because he accused me of wanting to quote-unquote sleep with Stephen Miller."

Before storming off to her awaiting SUV, the New Yorker pointed at the producer and sneered, "So why don't you tell me what you think is acceptable to tell a woman? Thank you."