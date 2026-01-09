Your tip
Home > Politics > Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Refuses to Appear on Fox News' Jesse Watters Show After Alleged On-Air 'Sexual Harassment'

Photo of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jesse Watters
Source: MEGA; Fox News/YouTube

AOC accused Jesse Watters of 'horrific, sexually exploitative rhetoric' about her.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 8 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has accused Fox News host Jesse Watters of "sexualizing" her on his show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Democratic Socialist New York congresswoman, 36, proclaimed she refuses to go on Jesse Watters' Primetime because he has "sexually harassed" her, as AOC gave a peculiar example about a joke Watters made involving President Donald Trump's Deputy Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller.

'He Has Sexually Harassed Me'

Photo of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Source: MEGA

AOC claimed a joke Watters made about her wanting to sleep with Stephen Miller was 'horrific, sexually exploitative rhetoric.'

AOC had just finished addressing reporters on Wednesday, January 7, about the ICE-involving shooting in Minneapolis when, after she was done speaking, a Fox News producer approached and asked if she would come on Watters' show in a video that appeared on X from MeidasTouch Network.

"That's nice," she snarked before the man asked again, "Would you join him?"

"He's accused me of... he has sexualized me on his show. He has sexually harassed me on his show. He has engaged in horrific, sexually exploitative rhetoric," AOC alleged.

When told by the producer, "That's not true, Congresswoman," she fired back, claiming, "It is true, because he accused me of wanting to quote-unquote sleep with Stephen Miller."

Before storming off to her awaiting SUV, the New Yorker pointed at the producer and sneered, "So why don't you tell me what you think is acceptable to tell a woman? Thank you."

'Ever Heard of Defamation?'

Photo of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Source: MEGA

Some users on X told AOC she could be sued by Watters over the allegations.

AOC reposted the video on her X page.

"You can either be a pervert or ask me to be on your little show. Not both," she wrote, telling Watters, "Good luck!"

The comments under her post warned AOC her serious allegations could lead to legal action.

"Ever heard of defamation?" one user asked, while a second told the lawmaker, "You just handed a lawsuit to Jesse Watters."

"AOC, just be honest. You don't go on any conservative show. You can't hold your own without softball questions," a third person taunted while pointing out how she has never appeared on Fox News or any of its shows.

AOC Short Shamed Stephen Miller in Meltdown Video

Photo of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Source: @aoc/Instagram

AOC went on an unhinged rant claiming Miller was '4-foot-10.'

AOC fired the first shot at Miller, 40, claiming in an Instagram video in October 2025 that "He's angry about the fact that he's 4-foot-10." The political operative is 5 feet 10 inches.

"And he looks like he is so mad that he is 4'10'' that he has taken that anger out at any other population possible," she said at the time, then clapping and proclaiming, "Laugh at them! Laugh at them!"

The video was played for Miller during an appearance on Fox News with Laura Ingraham, where he quipped, "We knew her brain didn't work; now we know her eyes don't work. She's a mess, right? What a trainwreck."

Photo fo Jesse Watters
Source: Fox News/YouTube

Watters joked about AOC's obsession with Miller by claiming she wanted to sleep with him.

Watters inserted himself into the feud between AOC and Miller during an episode of Fox's The Five, when co-host Dana Perino asked him, “Do you think that MAGA men are insulted by AOC?”

“No, I think AOC wants to sleep with Miller. It is so obvious,” Watters wisecracked.

He added about the married father of three, "I’m sorry, you can't have him."

