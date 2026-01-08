EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals World's Most Unlikely James Bond Villain Candidate — After Grouchy Rocker Was Linked to Amazon's 007 Reboot

Oasis reunited last year for their Live '25 Tour, ending a 15-year hiatus after a long-running feud between Noel and his younger brother Liam Gallagher, 53.

With Bond producers yet to announce a new actor or theme song, rumors have swirled Oasis could be contenders to produce the next tune to front the upcoming 007 reboot.

During an appearance on Britain's TalkSport radio, Noel was asked directly about the Bond gossip and dismissed the idea that anything was already in motion.

He said: "This James Bond thing? What, Oasis Nah."

Pressed on whether he would be interested if asked, he added: "What for Oasis to do it? Absolutely. Of course. It would be an absolute honor, and I think those kinds of things should be done by Brits, not Yanks."

Asked whether anyone from Amazon MGM Studios had reached out, he replied bluntly: "Nah, nah, nah."