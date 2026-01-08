Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals World's Most Unlikely James Bond Villain Candidate — After Grouchy Rocker Was Linked to Amazon's 007 Reboot

An Oasis icon has emerged as one of the most unlikely names linked to the next era of James Bond.

Jan. 8 2026, Published 6:52 p.m. ET

Noel Gallagher has emerged as one of the most unlikely names linked to the next era of James Bond, joking he could step into the franchise as a "Mancunian villain" while declaring it would be "an absolute honor" for Oasis to record the next 007 theme.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Gallagher, 58, best known as the scowling songwriter of Oasis, made the comments amid speculation surrounding Amazon MGM Studios' Bond reboot following its takeover of creative control of the super-spy franchise.

Oasis Reunion Fuels 007 Theme Song Speculation

Oasis reunited last year for their Live '25 Tour, ending a 15-year hiatus after a long-running feud between Noel and his younger brother Liam Gallagher, 53.

With Bond producers yet to announce a new actor or theme song, rumors have swirled Oasis could be contenders to produce the next tune to front the upcoming 007 reboot.

During an appearance on Britain's TalkSport radio, Noel was asked directly about the Bond gossip and dismissed the idea that anything was already in motion.

He said: "This James Bond thing? What, Oasis Nah."

Pressed on whether he would be interested if asked, he added: "What for Oasis to do it? Absolutely. Of course. It would be an absolute honor, and I think those kinds of things should be done by Brits, not Yanks."

Asked whether anyone from Amazon MGM Studios had reached out, he replied bluntly: "Nah, nah, nah."

'I'll Play A Mancunian Villain,' Jokes Noel

Noel then leaned into the speculation with a trademark quip, saying: "I'll play a villain. I'll play a Mancunian villain."

The joke has only fueled online chatter about the rocker's potential cameo in a franchise known for casting memorable antagonists alongside its spies.

Noel's comments echoed earlier remarks he's made about the Bond series and its music. He previously vented his frustration about non-British artists scoring the films, snarling: "It's a p--- take that the greatest British agent of all time has to be soundtracked by a bunch of f------ Americans. I've written a couple of Bond theme tunes."

Noel added: "They haven't got very Bond-esque titles, so I would have to tailor the title accordingly. The latest one that I wrote, I listened back to it thinking, 'F------ hell man, that'd make a f------ great Bond theme.'"

Bond Patriotism And Amazon Reboot Spark Debate

Industry insiders say Noel's outspoken patriotism around Bond music aligns with long-standing debates over who should define the sound of 007.

Previous themes have been recorded by Adele, Billie Eilish and Madonna, while the films themselves have been overseen for decades by producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who recently handed day-to-day creative control of the Bond series to Amazon MGM Studios while remaining co-owners of the brand.

Photo of The Oasis
Source: MEGA

His remarks kept Oasis linked to the future of the Bond franchise.

An entertainment source said Gallagher's name continues to surface because of Oasis' cultural weight.

The source said: "Bond is about British identity, and Noel taps into that instantly. Even joking about being a villain keeps his name in the mix."

Another source close to the music side of the franchise added: "No-one has been approached yet, but Noel's comments underline how seriously he would take the job of producing a Bond theme. And with Oasis' tour last year being such a blockbuster success, who knows?"

For now, the Bond reboot remains in flux, with casting, script and music decisions still unannounced, leaving Noel free to joke about villains while insisting no call has come from Bond bosses.

