EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston, 56, Sparks Fears She's 'Pushing Herself Too Far' for New Man as She Flaunts 'Disturbingly Defined Abs for Her Age'
Jan. 8 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Jennifer Aniston has set off fresh anxiety among friends and fans after unveiling a set of strikingly defined abs in new fitness footage, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com she may be pushing herself way too far in the gym as she is so mesmerized by her hypnotist lover.
Aniston, best known for playing ditzy Rachel on Friends, recently shared gym clips while demonstrating equipment for low-impact fitness brand Pvolve, reigniting debate about her famously disciplined approach to exercise.
'No Pain, No Gain'
Her posts arrive amid reports she and her new wellness coach lover Jim Curtis, 50, are splitting their time between Los Angeles and New York, and are planning to move in together and marry.
In her latest fitness video, Aniston acknowledged the challenge of staying motivated.
But she insisted: "That feeling is what brings me back."
The actress, who has spoken candidly about her evolving fitness philosophy, has said about her exercise regime: "No pain, no gain. That's not true at all. You can actually have gain with no pain."
Aniston 'Pushing Herself Too Far'?
For years, she admitted to believing intensity when it came to workouts was non-negotiable, saying: "I always had the message in my brain, 'You gotta do 45 minutes of cardio, then floor work and then weights.'"
Through her partnership with Pvolve, Aniston added her mindset shifted.
She said: "You can actually enjoy your workout, not break your body, and have an incredible transformation. In all the workouts I've tried over the years, this one has transformed my body more than any of the others."
Even so, a source close to the actress said the reaction to her latest images has been uneasy.
The insider added, "People are impressed, but they are also worried. The abs are extremely defined, and there's concern Jennifer is pushing herself far too far right now just to keep Jim interested in the bedroom."
Aniston Wants to 'Look Incredible' For Her Man
Another insider also linked the fears to Aniston's new relationship.
The source claimed: "She's in love with Jim and wants to look incredible, but some friends think she's putting too much pressure on herself physically at 56."
Our mole added that while Aniston appears strong and healthy, the pace of training and public exposure has sparked worries she is struggling to find balance in her life.
Attention has also followed Aniston's generosity toward Curtis, who recently appeared alongside her in a promotional video for her LolaVie haircare line.
One entertainment source said, "Jim has never been short on looks, but the transformation since he got together with Jennifer is on another level."
A second insider said: "There's quiet chatter that Jim might be leaning a bit too heavily into the perks, some even think he's acting like a gold-digger, and getting his whole life bank-rolled, from beauty treatments to accommodation and food."
The 'Jen Effect'
The so-called "Jen effect" on Curtis' looks has been noted before.
During her marriage to Brad Pitt, his style sharpened dramatically, while her ex Justin Theroux fronted a Louis Vuitton campaign after dating her.
But the glare of being with Aniston has strained past partners. Vince Vaughn once said, "For me personally, and I think most well-known actors who are together feel this way, I never enjoyed the paparazzi side of it."
Curtis has so far appeared unfazed. A source close to Aniston said: "She was nervous he might buckle under the spotlight, but he's handled it well. He's steady, confident, and composed."
Still, concern lingers. Another insider said, "Everyone cares about Jennifer and doesn't want to see her used."
Publicly, support has been warm. Presenting her with an award last month, Aniston's pal Adam Sandler gushed about his and his wife's feelings when it came to her new romance:
"Me and Jackie are so happy you and Jim found each other and that you're having the love affair you two deserve."