EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston, 56, Sparks Fears She's 'Pushing Herself Too Far' for New Man as She Flaunts 'Disturbingly Defined Abs for Her Age'

Aniston, best known for playing ditzy Rachel on Friends , recently shared gym clips while demonstrating equipment for low-impact fitness brand Pvolve, reigniting debate about her famously disciplined approach to exercise.

Jennifer Aniston has set off fresh anxiety among friends and fans after unveiling a set of strikingly defined abs in new fitness footage, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com she may be pushing herself way too far in the gym as she is so mesmerized by her hypnotist lover.

Aniston stunned fans after she revealed her sharply defined abs in new workout footage.

The actress, who has spoken candidly about her evolving fitness philosophy, has said about her exercise regime: "No pain, no gain. That's not true at all. You can actually have gain with no pain."

But she insisted: "That feeling is what brings me back."

Her posts arrive amid reports she and her new wellness coach lover Jim Curtis , 50, are splitting their time between Los Angeles and New York, and are planning to move in together and marry.

For years, she admitted to believing intensity when it came to workouts was non-negotiable, saying: "I always had the message in my brain, 'You gotta do 45 minutes of cardio, then floor work and then weights.'"

Through her partnership with Pvolve, Aniston added her mindset shifted.

She said: "You can actually enjoy your workout, not break your body, and have an incredible transformation. In all the workouts I've tried over the years, this one has transformed my body more than any of the others."

Even so, a source close to the actress said the reaction to her latest images has been uneasy.

The insider added, "People are impressed, but they are also worried. The abs are extremely defined, and there's concern Jennifer is pushing herself far too far right now just to keep Jim interested in the bedroom."