EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston's Family 'Dream' Come True! 'Friends' Star 'Helping Boyfriend Jim Curtis Repair Bond With His Son' in Hope of Becoming a Stepmom

Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston's Family 'Dream' Come True! 'Friends' Star 'Helping Boyfriend Jim Curtis Repair Bond With His Son' in Hope of Becoming a Stepmom

Source: MEGA; @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

Jennifer Aniston has been 'helping boyfriend Jim Curtis repair his bond with his son as she hopes to be a stepmom.'

Nov. 25 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Jennifer Aniston is finally getting the family she's always dreamed of as her romance with hunky hypnotist Jim Curtis offers the Morning Show star the chance to be a stepmom to his teenage son, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Jen's in this for the long haul with Jim," an insider confides. "And she's so nurturing, of course, she wants to extend that love to his son. That's only natural for her."

picture of Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis
Source: MEGA;@jimcurtis1/instagram

Twice-divorced Aniston, 56, who had failed marriages to Fight Club's Brad Pitt and The Leftovers' Justin Theroux, recently shot down rumors that she never had a biological child because she's a selfish workaholic.

The Friends beauty – who has also shared her past fertility struggles and failed attempts at IVF – says of the gossipmongers: "They didn't know my story, or what I'd been going through over the past 20 years to try to pursue a family, because I don't go out there and tell them my medical woes."

Sources said mutual friends introduced Aniston to Curtis, 50, and they went public with their relationship in July while vacationing together on a yacht off the coast of Spain.

Author Curtis once admitted in his book 'The Stimuli Experience' to struggles connecting with his son.
Source: @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

Author Curtis once admitted in his book 'The Stimuli Experience' to struggles connecting with his son.

The wellness guru opened up about his own life in his 2017 book, The Stimuli Experience, and discussed his past inability to "keep" a girlfriend and his tricky relationship with his only child, Aidan.

Curtis is divorced from the teen's mom, Rachel Napolitano-Curtis, and wrote in his book: "I wish I had a better relationship with my son, but he lives with his mother most of the time, and he's pissed at me."

Source: MEGA

Sources said Aniston is helping Curtis rebuild his bond with his son in a respectful way.

The insider shared that considerate Aniston is "helping" her beau repair his bond with his boy in a "very respectful" way, while looking forward to becoming a parental figure to Aidan.

"The last thing she wants to do is force anything, so she's leaving the ball in Jim's court. But it's no secret that she'd love to play the stepmom role," the source said. "She's made peace with the fact that motherhood in the traditional sense hasn't been in the cards for her – but that doesn't mean she doesn't have room in her heart for a family."

