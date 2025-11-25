EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston's Family 'Dream' Come True! 'Friends' Star 'Helping Boyfriend Jim Curtis Repair Bond With His Son' in Hope of Becoming a Stepmom

Twice-divorced Aniston, 56, who had failed marriages to Fight Club's Brad Pitt and The Leftovers' Justin Theroux, recently shot down rumors that she never had a biological child because she's a selfish workaholic.

The Friends beauty – who has also shared her past fertility struggles and failed attempts at IVF – says of the gossipmongers: "They didn't know my story, or what I'd been going through over the past 20 years to try to pursue a family, because I don't go out there and tell them my medical woes."

Sources said mutual friends introduced Aniston to Curtis, 50, and they went public with their relationship in July while vacationing together on a yacht off the coast of Spain.