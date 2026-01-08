Priscilla Presley's Heartbreaking Confession About Grieving Her Late Husband Elvis Revealed on What Would've Been the King of Rock and Roll's 91st Birthday
Jan. 8 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
Priscilla Presley has shared her ex-husband, Elvis, will always be a part of her life, on what would have been the King's 91st birthday, January 8, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Though he passed away nearly 50 years ago, Priscilla confessed she still listens to his music, especially his personal love ballads.
Everlasting Love
Priscilla was just 14 years old when she first met Elvis and married him in 1967. Though they divorced in 1973, their bond remained strong until he died in 1977 at age 42.
The now 80-year-old opened up about her everlasting affection for her ex while talking with fans during a Pennsylvania stop of her Priscilla Presley Talk Tour.
"I listen to Elvis at home," she admitted, before sharing her current feelings about his music. "But they all make me sad."
Priscilla has previously shared that favorites like Don’t, Just Pretend, I Can’t Help Falling in Love, and It’s Now or Never still holds special meaning, with the last song also being Elvis' own favorite.
The Love of Her Life
Last October, the aging Priscilla reflected on their years together and the profound loss she still feels for him, revealing no man has ever come close to matching the iconic singer.
"Elvis was definitely the love of my life – I just couldn't live the life," Priscilla said in an interview. "There is no one who could've matched him. There are guys I've dated where I never spoke Elvis' name. I never wanted to make a guy feel less in any way. They could never be Elvis."
Those who know her best say, despite a long life filled with work, family, and fame, she never truly moved on from the man she married in Las Vegas – and never will.
"Priscilla has had relationships, but she's never stopped loving Elvis," said a close friend. "Every man she's met since has had to live in his shadow – and that's an impossible comparison."
Priscilla's Favorite Memories
"My favorite memories with Elvis were the times when we were alone," Priscilla recalled.
"We had an entourage all the time – there was the Memphis Mafia, which could be up to eight men. They were helping with security, and Elvis needed that – he never went anywhere alone."
She laughed as she remembered his legendary confidence, saying, "Elvis absolutely knew how gorgeous he was.
"I remember he was upstairs in the bathroom, combing his hair. He looked in the mirror and said, 'Damn, you're good-looking.' I started laughing, and of course he was laughing too – but he meant it."
Friends say her devotion has never wavered.
"Priscilla often says she'll never stop missing him," said another source. "Even now, she keeps his memory alive through her work and her grandchildren. But she still talks about Elvis as though he's just in the next room."
Our insider added,e "She will always see Elvis as her one true love.
"Priscilla has lived a full life – but when it comes to her heart, it still belongs to him."