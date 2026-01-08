Priscilla Presley's Heartbreaking Confession About Grieving Her Late Husband Elvis Revealed on What Would've Been the King of Rock and Roll's 91st Birthday

Priscilla was just 14 years old when she first met Elvis and married him in 1967. Though they divorced in 1973, their bond remained strong until he died in 1977 at age 42.

The now 80-year-old opened up about her everlasting affection for her ex while talking with fans during a Pennsylvania stop of her Priscilla Presley Talk Tour.

"I listen to Elvis at home," she admitted, before sharing her current feelings about his music. "But they all make me sad."

Priscilla has previously shared that favorites like Don’t, Just Pretend, I Can’t Help Falling in Love, and It’s Now or Never still holds special meaning, with the last song also being Elvis' own favorite.