Minnesota

'Get the F--- Out!' — Kristi Noem and ICE Destroyed By Minneapolis Mayor After Agent Fatally Shoots Woman

Photo of federal law enforcement agents
Source: MEGA

Mayor Jacob Frey told ICE to 'get the f--- out of Minneapolis' after an agent shot and killed a woman.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 7 2026, Updated 3:27 p.m. ET

Chaos has erupted in Minnesota after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent shot and killed a 37-year-old woman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Department of Homeland Security initially claimed the woman "attacked" agents and "weaponized her vehicle" during an immigration-related operation on Wednesday, January 7.

Mayor Jacob Frey pushed back on the government's claims and sent a clear message to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and ICE agents: "get the f--- out of Minneapolis."

Mayor Frey Goes Off on ICE Agents

Source: @KAITLANCOLLINS

Mayor Frey told ICE to 'get the f--- out of Minneapolis' after the fatal shooting.

"What they are doing is causing chaos and distrust. They are ripping families apart, sowing chaos in the streets and, in this case, quite literally killing people," the fired-up mayor told reporters shortly after the fatal shooting. "This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying, getting killed."

"To ICE, get the f--- out of Minneapolis," he continued. "We do not want you here. Your stated reason for being in this city is to create some sort of safety, and you are doing the opposite."

Frey also urged citizens to be wary of statements coming from the Department of Homeland Security about their operations.

"Do not let them tell you what they are doing is creating safety," he said. "They are not. It is having the opposite impact."

Noem Calls Shooting 'an Act of Domestic Terrorism'

Photo of ICE agents in Minneapolis shooting
Source: @maxnesterak/X

Two agents approached the vehicle and immediately tried to open the car door.

Details on what led to the shooting remain unclear as DHS and the Minneapolis Police Department released conflicting accounts of the incident.

DHS claimed shots were fired after a group of people were allegedly attempting to block an immigration-related operation with their vehicles.

Homeland Security Spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin alleged the victim "weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them" in a statement.

Noem further alleged the victim "attacked" ICE agents as she branded the incident "an act of domestic terrorism."

"He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers," Noem said of the agent's "defensive shots."

Minneapolis Police Chief Pushes Back

Photo of ICE agent opening fire in Minneapolis
Source: @maxnesterak/X

An agent open fired into the car as the woman seemingly tried to drive away.

"They are already trying to spin this as an action of self defense," Frey said of statements released on the shooting. "Having seen the video of myself, I want to tell everybody directly that is b---s---."

Meanwhile, the Minneapolis Chief of Police Brian O’Hara said video of the incident suggested the woman was not attempting to harm agents.

"This woman was in her car and it appears then blocking the street because of the presence of federal law enforcement, which is obviously something that has been happening not just in Minneapolis but around the country," O'Hara said at the press conference.

Photo of victim's vehicle crashing into parked cars after the shooting
Source: @maxnesterak/X

The SUV drove forward and smashed into two parked cars seconds after shots were fired.

Disturbing video of the shooting, which has gone viral on social media, showed two agents getting out of an unmarked gray Nissan pickup truck and approaching the driver of a maroon SUV.

One agent immediately went for the driver's side door handle and unsuccessfully attempted to open the door. The agent then reached into the car through the driver's window.

The woman driving the vehicle appeared to try to flee the scene as the vehicle backed up and attempted to drive forward.

At that moment, the second agent could be seen firing their weapon at point-blank range through the open driver's side window. As shots rang out, the SUV drove forward and smashed into two parked vehicles.

Bystanders could be heard screaming in horror as the shocking incident unfolded.

