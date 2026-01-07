'Get the F--- Out!' — Kristi Noem and ICE Destroyed By Minneapolis Mayor After Agent Fatally Shoots Woman

Mayor Jacob Frey pushed back on the government's claims and sent a clear message to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and ICE agents: "get the f--- out of Minneapolis."

The Department of Homeland Security initially claimed the woman "attacked" agents and "weaponized her vehicle" during an immigration-related operation on Wednesday, January 7.

Chaos has erupted in Minnesota after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent shot and killed a 37-year-old woman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"What they are doing is causing chaos and distrust. They are ripping families apart, sowing chaos in the streets and, in this case, quite literally killing people," the fired-up mayor told reporters shortly after the fatal shooting. "This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying, getting killed."

"To ICE, get the f--- out of Minneapolis," he continued. "We do not want you here. Your stated reason for being in this city is to create some sort of safety, and you are doing the opposite."

Frey also urged citizens to be wary of statements coming from the Department of Homeland Security about their operations.

"Do not let them tell you what they are doing is creating safety," he said. "They are not. It is having the opposite impact."