'Hit the Brakes on the Botox': 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem Urged to 'Stop Getting Plastic Surgery' After Her Drastic Appearance Change Baffles Viewers

Noem has never commented publicly on whether or not she's had cosmetic work done, although he appearance today is a stark change from when she was first elected to Congress in 2010.

The former South Dakota Governor's eyebrows were heavily lined and appeared too close to the center of her face. Noem's skin looked impossibly smooth as well, with nary a wrinkle to be seen.

"Hit the brakes on the Botox ASAP, Kristi," one person complained on X, along with a screenshot from Noem's Fox News appearance, where her face hardly moved as she spoke.

"What is happening with Kristi Noem’s face?" a second user asked.

"Face looks frozen, not fierce. Ease up on the fillers," a third person advised, while a fourth quipped, "Brand new filler didn’t go well."

"Self-hatred mixed with a plastic surgeon/makeup artist who also hates her," a fifth person snarked about Noem.