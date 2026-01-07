'Hit the Brakes on the Botox': 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem Urged to 'Stop Getting Plastic Surgery' After Her Drastic Appearance Change Baffles Viewers
Jan. 7 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
"Ice Barbie" Kristi Noem has sparked a new round of speculation about whether she had plastic surgery after her face looked slightly "off" during an appearance on Fox News, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Department of Homeland Security chief, 54, has been widely rumored to have had Botox and fillers, and didn't do anything to help quell the rumors with her puffed-up face while talking to Jesse Watters on Tuesday, January 6, about ICE raids in Minneapolis.
'Ease Up on the Fillers'
Noem has never commented publicly on whether or not she's had cosmetic work done, although he appearance today is a stark change from when she was first elected to Congress in 2010.
The former South Dakota Governor's eyebrows were heavily lined and appeared too close to the center of her face. Noem's skin looked impossibly smooth as well, with nary a wrinkle to be seen.
"Hit the brakes on the Botox ASAP, Kristi," one person complained on X, along with a screenshot from Noem's Fox News appearance, where her face hardly moved as she spoke.
"What is happening with Kristi Noem’s face?" a second user asked.
"Face looks frozen, not fierce. Ease up on the fillers," a third person advised, while a fourth quipped, "Brand new filler didn’t go well."
"Self-hatred mixed with a plastic surgeon/makeup artist who also hates her," a fifth person snarked about Noem.
Plastic surgeons previously weighed in on what Noem may have had done to her face, especially compared to photos of her 15 years ago, versus how she looks today.
"Kristi Noem's appearance has definitely changed in recent years, and it looks like she’s had quite a bit of filler. Particularly in the cheeks, lips, and possibly under the eyes," cosmetic surgeon Giselle Prado-Wright told Radar exclusively in July 2025.
The doctor continued, "The volume is noticeable enough that even someone without a trained eye can tell something’s different. Everything looks very plump, which is a telltale sign of heavy filler use, and may give the face a slightly overfilled or 'pillow face effect.'"
"It's likely she’s also had Botox and possibly a mini facelift or skin tightening procedure to sharpen her jawline. I personally like the refreshed look, but the filler is definitely doing a lot of heavy lifting here," Prado-Wright added.
'MAGA Face'
Noem's look has been called out for having "Mar-a-Lago Face," or "MAGA Face," a label that has popped up to describe how powerful women in President Trump's circle tend to have puffed-up, frozen visages.
The look "represents a very outdated philosophy of facial rejuvenation. The exaggerated fullness, over-projected cheeks, excessive contouring, and rigid tightness reflect an approach that was more common 10–15 years ago," Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Raffi Hovsepian told Radar.
He continued, "It’s the opposite of what the modern aesthetic world is striving for today, which is fresh, clean, natural, soft, and proportionate."
A 'Confrontational and In-Your-Face Aesthetic'
"This aesthetic reads as harsh, confrontational, and in-your-face, and it mirrors the public personas associated with this political sphere. Their aesthetic style aligns with their communication style: bold, amplified, and visually 'turned up,' as if every feature is shouting at the viewer," the cosmetic guru described.
He added, "While that may resonate with their brand identity, it does not translate into a timeless or elegant facial balance."