NFL Star Matt Kalil is Suing Influencer Ex-Wife Haley Baylee for Revealing His Manhood Size in Livestream and Claims Viral Comments Triggered Marriage Split

The 36-year-old filed a lawsuit against the influencer, claiming her "invasive commentary" has thwarted his efforts to maintain a low profile.

Baylee compared her ex-husband's p---- to 'two Coke cans, maybe even a third.'

The former Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers star has "been forced to endure the continued public spread of degrading and deeply personal remarks."

Baylee's comments about Kalil's manhood quickly gained traction online, much to the frustration of her now-remarried ex-husband, who claims his new wife, model Keilani Asmus, has been subjected to a barrage of distasteful social media messages about him

Baylee, 33, compared his p---- to "two Coke cans, maybe even a third" while appearing as a guest during Marlon Garcia's Mar-Athon livestream on Twitch last November, implying his private parts were "the biggest factor" in their divorce .

The influencer also alluded her ex-husband manhood was a big factor in their marriage split.

The lawsuit also noted Baylee’s words "implied that the size of (Kalil's) genitalia was a primary factor in the parties' divorce and claimed that sexual intercourse … would leave her 'in tears.'"

The ex-NFL lineman also alleges Baylee has "profited financially from the spike in attention," with Kalil pursuing claims of invasion of privacy and unjust enrichment, seeking a jury trial, and requesting damages exceeding $75,000.

The legal action against Baylee, whom he divorced in May 2022, features numerous screenshots of messages purportedly sent to Asmus, whom he married in the summer of 2024, which Kalil claims have become "more frequent, disturbing, and alarming."

Kalil's manhood falls into '0.01 percent of the population,' according to Baylee.

Responding to the lawsuit, Baylee said in an official statement: "The truth is in the original livestream, which is still live on Marlon's YouTube account. I speak highly of him in multiple ways throughout that conversation.

"I am genuinely shocked and incredibly hurt upon receiving the news of this filing. Litigation is a harrowing and emotionally draining experience, and I am heartbroken that he is choosing to subject us and our families to this ordeal."

During the livestream with Garcia, Baylee elaborated on her marital difficulties with Kalil.

"Deada-- for our whole marriage, deada--. But I was going to try it all. We tried it all: therapist, doctors. Not even lying... Looked up lipo-type s---. That's why it's kinda funny," she said.