NFL Star Matt Kalil is Suing Influencer Ex-Wife Haley Baylee for Revealing His Manhood Size in Livestream and Claims Viral Comments Triggered Marriage Split
Jan. 7 2026, Published 2:50 p.m. ET
Ex-NFL star Matt Kalil is suing his former wife, Haley Baylee, for making comments about the size of his manhood, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 36-year-old filed a lawsuit against the influencer, claiming her "invasive commentary" has thwarted his efforts to maintain a low profile.
Manhood Remarks Sparked Trolling
Baylee, 33, compared his p---- to "two Coke cans, maybe even a third" while appearing as a guest during Marlon Garcia's Mar-Athon livestream on Twitch last November, implying his private parts were "the biggest factor" in their divorce.
Baylee's comments about Kalil's manhood quickly gained traction online, much to the frustration of her now-remarried ex-husband, who claims his new wife, model Keilani Asmus, has been subjected to a barrage of distasteful social media messages about him
The former Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers star has "been forced to endure the continued public spread of degrading and deeply personal remarks."
Influencer Claimed Intercourse Would Leave Her 'In Tears'
The legal action against Baylee, whom he divorced in May 2022, features numerous screenshots of messages purportedly sent to Asmus, whom he married in the summer of 2024, which Kalil claims have become "more frequent, disturbing, and alarming."
The ex-NFL lineman also alleges Baylee has "profited financially from the spike in attention," with Kalil pursuing claims of invasion of privacy and unjust enrichment, seeking a jury trial, and requesting damages exceeding $75,000.
The lawsuit also noted Baylee’s words "implied that the size of (Kalil's) genitalia was a primary factor in the parties' divorce and claimed that sexual intercourse… would leave her 'in tears.'"
'He's Like .01 Per Cent Of The Population'
Responding to the lawsuit, Baylee said in an official statement: "The truth is in the original livestream, which is still live on Marlon's YouTube account. I speak highly of him in multiple ways throughout that conversation.
"I am genuinely shocked and incredibly hurt upon receiving the news of this filing. Litigation is a harrowing and emotionally draining experience, and I am heartbroken that he is choosing to subject us and our families to this ordeal."
During the livestream with Garcia, Baylee elaborated on her marital difficulties with Kalil.
"Deada-- for our whole marriage, deada--. But I was going to try it all. We tried it all: therapist, doctors. Not even lying... Looked up lipo-type s---. That's why it's kinda funny," she said.
She added, "It's like my life is a comedy, and it kinda writes itself. That was the biggest factor... Love him, but he's my homie... No, because he's like .01 per cent of the population. We've tried, impossible unless you're going to be in tears type s---."
Despite this, Baylee also voiced her admiration for Kalil, labelling him as "the greatest guy in the world," and "such a good person," whom she felt "really lucky" to have in her life
Kalil married Baylee in 2015, but their seven-year relationship came to an end in 2022.
He hung up his boots in 2019 after brief spells with the Panthers and the Houston Texans' practice squad, drawing the curtain on his professional football career that kicked off when he was picked fourth overall in 2012.
Baylee has over nine million followers on Instagram and 16million on TikTok since pushing her career as an influencer.