EXCLUSIVE: Fresh Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson Epstein Cash Scandal Erupts — As Photographer Captures Email Revealing Shamed Ex-Duchess' '$73,000 Debt' to Sex Trafficker
Jan. 7 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
A bombshell email from Jeffrey Epstein has resurfaced – in which he claims Sarah Ferguson owed him nearly $73,000 in unpaid "wages," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Snaps of the message have been shared by Vanity Fair photographer Christopher Anderson, which he took in 2015 when he was sent to snap Epstein at his office.
Epstein Email Resurfaces
Anderson – the snapper behind last month's close-up portraits of President Donald Trump's closest staff – was given the assignment to go with a profile being written on the creep by journalist Michael Wolff.
He has now shared his images from the assignment, which he says Epstein later tried to bully him into handing over by using one of his "intimidating" bodyguards.
Anderson stated at the bottom of a long Instagram post detailing the job: "I took a picture of his desk, and you will see an email printed out that is an exchange between Epstein and the Royal Government office concerning payment from the Duke and Duchess."
The email was later printed in a Vanity Fair piece on Epstein, but this is the first time it has been seen since then.
Cash Demand Laid Bare
It is dated February 17, 2011, and was from 'nycjos@aol.com' and addressed to Amanda Thirsk, who had served as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's private secretary.
It was also copied to the then-prince and Sarah.
Its subject line read 'Settlement – John O'Sullivan,' and the text read as follows:
"Dear Amanda,
"I have expressed my concern to you that despite all our concerted efforts I still remain unpaid.
"The financial arrangements have been agreed directly between the Duke, the Duchess and I for some 2 months.
"Yet from what I understand, there is no plan in place to pay me the $59,933 I am now clearly owed.
"I agreed to reduce the amount I am owed by the Duchess in wages from $72,596 to $59,933 in order to reach an agreement with the Duke and Duchess.
"The Duchess then emailed me, twice, to say that my offer was to receive this money lightly given the debts incurred as an acceptable to both her and the Duke.
"I did not waive my right result of this non-payment and resulting struggle I have endured to try and support myself and pay for my MBA course at Columbia."
Ferguson Money Questions
It is understood the email refers to cash Epstein lent Ferguson to help pay off her former assistant, Johnny O'Sullivan, who was claiming £78,000 ($105,300) in unpaid wages and other bills from the then-duchess.
She infamously recently admitted to accepting £15,000 ($20,000) from Epstein to pay the cash.
But the email will raise questions about how much she accepted from the pedophile.
In 2012, Fergie made a heartfelt apology for accepting money from billionaire pedophile Epstein.
In an exclusive interview with London's Evening Standard newspaper, she owned up to "a gigantic error of judgment."
But she also defended the then-Prince Andrew over the controversy surrounding his friendship with the convicted s-- offender.
She said: "I personally, on behalf of myself, deeply regret that Jeffrey Epstein became involved in any way with me. I abhor pedophilia and any sexual abuse of children and know that this was a gigantic error of judgment on my behalf. I am just so contrite I cannot say. Whenever I can, I will repay the money and will have nothing ever to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again."
The money from Epstein was paid to Sarah's former assistant, Johnny O'Sullivan, who was claiming a huge amount in unpaid wages and other bills.
It's been reported Epstein stepped in after discussing the affair with Andrew's office and dealt directly with Mr. O'Sullivan, who accepted $20,000, which then allowed a wider restructuring of Sarah's multi-million dollar debts to take place.
Epstein had offered to help the duchess, as he knew O'Sullivan was insisting his money be paid in full, which meant the rest of her debt could not be restructured.
Threats and Fallout
A source told RadarOnline.com: "The re-emergency of this email will, yet again, raise questions about Sarah and Andrew's relationship with Epstein. It will raise questions about how much he bankrolled her for, and questions like what favors she and Andrew have done for him in exchange. This scandal seems like it will never go away for the pair of them, and it is a terrible start to 2026 for them."
Andrew – now known as Andrew Windsor after he and Ferguson were stripped by King Charles of their royal titles over their links to Epstein – is still under pressure to travel to the U.S. and testify before Congress about his bond with the serial abuser.
Photographer Anderson also used his Instagram tell-all to describe how he met Epstein.
He said: "When Epstein arrived, his eyes sized me up like someone always looking for the angles. He quizzed me about my pictures and how the shoot would go, and how much I thought my pictures were worth."
Anderson added Epstein then offered him $20,000 to own the photos after their publication, which he admitted was "all the money in the world to me at the time."
He said: "Several days later, he decided to pull out of the story and started calling me to demand the pictures. I reiterated that the pictures were not his until after publication. Then the threats started.
"He sent his bodyguard/driver, Merwin, a massive guy in a long black overcoat and black leather gloves, to my studio to intimidate me (it worked.)
"Epstein succeeded in threatening the magazine, too, and they killed the story.
"I cashed the check, and Merwin came by again to collect the hard drive and make sure I didn't have any more copies of the photos. Today, I found the copy on a very old hard drive."