EXCLUSIVE: Fresh Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson Epstein Cash Scandal Erupts — As Photographer Captures Email Revealing Shamed Ex-Duchess' '$73,000 Debt' to Sex Trafficker

It is understood the email refers to cash Epstein lent Ferguson to help pay off her former assistant, Johnny O'Sullivan, who was claiming £78,000 ($105,300) in unpaid wages and other bills from the then-duchess.

She infamously recently admitted to accepting £15,000 ($20,000) from Epstein to pay the cash.

But the email will raise questions about how much she accepted from the pedophile.

In 2012, Fergie made a heartfelt apology for accepting money from billionaire pedophile Epstein.

In an exclusive interview with London's Evening Standard newspaper, she owned up to "a gigantic error of judgment."

But she also defended the then-Prince Andrew over the controversy surrounding his friendship with the convicted s-- offender.

She said: "I personally, on behalf of myself, deeply regret that Jeffrey Epstein became involved in any way with me. I abhor pedophilia and any sexual abuse of children and know that this was a gigantic error of judgment on my behalf. I am just so contrite I cannot say. Whenever I can, I will repay the money and will have nothing ever to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again."

The money from Epstein was paid to Sarah's former assistant, Johnny O'Sullivan, who was claiming a huge amount in unpaid wages and other bills.

It's been reported Epstein stepped in after discussing the affair with Andrew's office and dealt directly with Mr. O'Sullivan, who accepted $20,000, which then allowed a wider restructuring of Sarah's multi-million dollar debts to take place.

Epstein had offered to help the duchess, as he knew O'Sullivan was insisting his money be paid in full, which meant the rest of her debt could not be restructured.