White House

White House Faces Intense Backlash for Posting Unedited Racial Slur in Video About Venezuelan Dictator Nicolás Maduro's Capture

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Nicolás Maduro
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's administration captured Nicolás Maduro and set off a firestorm.

Jan. 7 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

The White House is facing intense backlash after posting an unedited racial slur in a video showing the capture of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On January 3, on the X account for the White House, a mock-up video featuring Maduro, which started with him speaking in Spanish and saying, "Come get me," was posted.

What Racial Slur Was Used in The White House video?

Source: @WhiteHouse/X

The White House used an unedited Notorious B.I.G. song in their video.

Maduro's comments were followed by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stating, "If you don't know, now you know."

Next, an image of Maduro captured and in U.S. custody was shown.

The video was edited to feature the first verse of the late Notorious B.I.G's song Hynotize, which features the following lyrics: "Sicker than your average poppa twist cabbage off instinct, N****s don't think s*** stink, pink Gators, my Detroit players."

However, the offensive racial slur was not bleeped out of the song when they played it.

What Were Reactions to the White House's Video?

Photo of Nicolás Maduro
Source: MEGA

Maduro was seen in a White House mock-up video saying, 'Come get me.'

Unsurprisingly, the video garnered a ton of reactions on X, netting 30 million views since it was initially posted.

"The White House official account just dropped an unedited [n-word] on the main, what a time to be alive," one person wrote.

"I don’t know if this post coming from an official White House account is hilarious or terrifying," another person said, while a third called the post out for "Stealing from Foundational Black American lingo once again..."

"At first, I thought it was a random X account, then I realized it was the official White House account," a fourth person piped in to share, adding a dead skeleton emoji.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Trump confirmed Maduro's capture in a Truth Social post.

While there were negative reactions, there were positive reactions to the clip as well.

"It's a bad day to be a bad guy," one supporter shared, while another quipped, "The intern running this account needs a raise."

"Nice work, President Trump," a third person in favor of what occurred stated.

A fourth added: "Whoever is running this page... Please never stop, this level of trolling is truly appreciated by millennials who grew up on memes and trolling."

What Happened With Nicolás Maduro?

Photo of Nicolás Maduro
Source: MEGA

Nicolás Maduro pleaded not guilty after being captured.

As Radar reported, Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were taken into custody on Saturday after Trump's administration launched a strike on Venezuela.

President Trump took to Truth Social to confirm what had happened, writing, "The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country."

Trump clarified Maduro was inside a heavily fortified compound and was attempting to get to a secure area when U.S. forces got to him.

Maduro already made his first appearance in a New York court and pleaded not guilty before a judge.

"I am not guilty, I am a decent man. I am still the president of my country," he said. He also alleged he was "kidnapped" from his home.

