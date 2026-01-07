Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein

Epstein's Chilling 'Threat': Sick Pedo Sent Bodyguard to 'Intimidate' Photographer and Demand He Hand Over All Pictures He Took for 2015 Killed Story

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: House Oversight Committee/Department of Justice

Jeffrey Epstein did all he could to kill a story about himself.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 7 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jeffrey Epstein sent a "massive" bodyguard to a photographer to retrieve photos taken of the notorious s-- creep, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Christopher Anderson, the Vanity Fair photographer whose shocking portraits of White House officials, including JD Vance and Marco Rubio, sparked a firestorm, has claimed the pedophile once did all he could to get back photos taken of him, and was successful in shutting down a story.

Article continues below advertisement

An Eerie Encounter With Epstein

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: House Oversight Committee/Department of Justice

Epstein was successful in shutting down a magazine portrait of himself.

On Tuesday, January 7, Anderson took to Instagram to post photos he explained were taken when he was hired to "make a portrait of Epstein to accompany an article" by vocal anti-Trump author Michael Wolff for New York magazine in 2015.

According to Anderson, he "didn’t know much" about Epstein at the time, "other than the fact that he had heavy connections to powerful men."

He recalled: "A young woman with an Eastern European accent answered the door (I would later see the same girl setting up a massage table in a room just off one of his offices) followed quickly by his private secretary, Lesley Groff. When Epstein arrived, his eyes sized me up like someone always looking for the angles. He quizzed me about my pictures, how the shoot would go, and how much I thought my pictures were worth..."

During the encounter, Anderson claimed Epstein "didn’t want anyone else to have the pictures after the magazine published them, and offered me $20k to own them after publication," and Epstein offered him a personal check.

Article continues below advertisement

'The Threats Started'

However, things took a turn just days later, as Anderson claimed Epstein "decided to pull out of the story and started calling me to demand the pictures," and he "reiterated that the pictures were not his until after publication."

Anderson continued: "Then the threats started. He sent his bodyguard/ driver, Merwin, a massive guy in a long black overcoat and black leather gloves, to my studio to intimidate me (it worked). Epstein succeeded in threatening the magazine, too, and they killed the story. I cashed the check, and Merwin came by again to collect the hard drive and make sure I didn’t have any more copies of the photos."

Accompanying the post, Anderson explained he found the "copy on a very old hard drive," and revealed a black-and-white portrait of Epstein and several snaps of him working in "two different offices in the house." Another photo shared by Anderson put Epstein's desk on display, which shows "an email printed out that is an exchange between Epstein and the Royal Government office concerning payment from the Duke and Duchess."

Article continues below advertisement

Epstein Whines About Money Owed

Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

An email to Sarah Ferguson was spotted on Epstein's desk during his shoot.

In the email, dated Feb. 17, 2011, and addressed to Amanda Thirsk, who had served as then-Prince Andrew's private secretary, copied to "Sarah," believed to be his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

"I agreed to reduce the amount I am owed by the Duchess in wages from $72,596 to $59,933 in order to reach an agreement with the Duke and Duchess..." Epstein whined in the email.

Users on Instagram were quick to applaud Anderson for sharing his story, as one person reacted, "The bravery of this post – crazy read, great photojournalism!"

Another added, "You are truly one of the most important photographers of our time," and a user said, "More info in this Instagram post than all the Epstein files."

READ MORE ON NEWS
clip of tony dokoupil

New CBS 'Evening News' Anchor Tony Dokoupil Slammed for 'Jarring' Meme-Driven Tribute to Marco Rubio — Tiffany Network Blasted for 'Extraordinary Editorial Decision'

Photo of Kai Trump and Donald Trump

'A Dangerous Thing': Trump's Granddaughter Kai Says She 'Wants Nothing to Do With Politics' and Urges Both Parties to 'Meet in the Middle'

The Epstein Files Scandal

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: House Oversight Committee/Department of Justice

The Epstein Files have not been released in full.

Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Department of Justice have been in hot water for refusing to release the full, un-redacted Epstein files. Last month, a small batch of files, which were heavily redacted, was released hours before the Epstein Files Transparency Act release deadline expired.

Now, as lawmakers, victims, and the public alike are demanding the full materials be released, Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna and Republican Rep. Thomas Massie are now "intervening" with the Southern District of New York – and have requested a "special master" to oversee the release.

"What I want to see over these next few weeks is for the documents actually to start coming out that the American people want to see – and the survivors want to see – which is the documents that name the rich and powerful men who are on Epstein's rape island," Khanna told NPR on January 2.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.