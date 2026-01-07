Epstein's Chilling 'Threat': Sick Pedo Sent Bodyguard to 'Intimidate' Photographer and Demand He Hand Over All Pictures He Took for 2015 Killed Story

On Tuesday, January 7, Anderson took to Instagram to post photos he explained were taken when he was hired to "make a portrait of Epstein to accompany an article" by vocal anti-Trump author Michael Wolff for New York magazine in 2015.

According to Anderson, he "didn’t know much" about Epstein at the time, "other than the fact that he had heavy connections to powerful men."

He recalled: "A young woman with an Eastern European accent answered the door (I would later see the same girl setting up a massage table in a room just off one of his offices) followed quickly by his private secretary, Lesley Groff. When Epstein arrived, his eyes sized me up like someone always looking for the angles. He quizzed me about my pictures, how the shoot would go, and how much I thought my pictures were worth..."

During the encounter, Anderson claimed Epstein "didn’t want anyone else to have the pictures after the magazine published them, and offered me $20k to own them after publication," and Epstein offered him a personal check.