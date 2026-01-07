Epstein's Chilling 'Threat': Sick Pedo Sent Bodyguard to 'Intimidate' Photographer and Demand He Hand Over All Pictures He Took for 2015 Killed Story
Jan. 7 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein sent a "massive" bodyguard to a photographer to retrieve photos taken of the notorious s-- creep, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Christopher Anderson, the Vanity Fair photographer whose shocking portraits of White House officials, including JD Vance and Marco Rubio, sparked a firestorm, has claimed the pedophile once did all he could to get back photos taken of him, and was successful in shutting down a story.
An Eerie Encounter With Epstein
On Tuesday, January 7, Anderson took to Instagram to post photos he explained were taken when he was hired to "make a portrait of Epstein to accompany an article" by vocal anti-Trump author Michael Wolff for New York magazine in 2015.
According to Anderson, he "didn’t know much" about Epstein at the time, "other than the fact that he had heavy connections to powerful men."
He recalled: "A young woman with an Eastern European accent answered the door (I would later see the same girl setting up a massage table in a room just off one of his offices) followed quickly by his private secretary, Lesley Groff. When Epstein arrived, his eyes sized me up like someone always looking for the angles. He quizzed me about my pictures, how the shoot would go, and how much I thought my pictures were worth..."
During the encounter, Anderson claimed Epstein "didn’t want anyone else to have the pictures after the magazine published them, and offered me $20k to own them after publication," and Epstein offered him a personal check.
'The Threats Started'
However, things took a turn just days later, as Anderson claimed Epstein "decided to pull out of the story and started calling me to demand the pictures," and he "reiterated that the pictures were not his until after publication."
Anderson continued: "Then the threats started. He sent his bodyguard/ driver, Merwin, a massive guy in a long black overcoat and black leather gloves, to my studio to intimidate me (it worked). Epstein succeeded in threatening the magazine, too, and they killed the story. I cashed the check, and Merwin came by again to collect the hard drive and make sure I didn’t have any more copies of the photos."
Accompanying the post, Anderson explained he found the "copy on a very old hard drive," and revealed a black-and-white portrait of Epstein and several snaps of him working in "two different offices in the house." Another photo shared by Anderson put Epstein's desk on display, which shows "an email printed out that is an exchange between Epstein and the Royal Government office concerning payment from the Duke and Duchess."
Epstein Whines About Money Owed
In the email, dated Feb. 17, 2011, and addressed to Amanda Thirsk, who had served as then-Prince Andrew's private secretary, copied to "Sarah," believed to be his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.
"I agreed to reduce the amount I am owed by the Duchess in wages from $72,596 to $59,933 in order to reach an agreement with the Duke and Duchess..." Epstein whined in the email.
Users on Instagram were quick to applaud Anderson for sharing his story, as one person reacted, "The bravery of this post – crazy read, great photojournalism!"
Another added, "You are truly one of the most important photographers of our time," and a user said, "More info in this Instagram post than all the Epstein files."
The Epstein Files Scandal
Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Department of Justice have been in hot water for refusing to release the full, un-redacted Epstein files. Last month, a small batch of files, which were heavily redacted, was released hours before the Epstein Files Transparency Act release deadline expired.
Now, as lawmakers, victims, and the public alike are demanding the full materials be released, Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna and Republican Rep. Thomas Massie are now "intervening" with the Southern District of New York – and have requested a "special master" to oversee the release.
"What I want to see over these next few weeks is for the documents actually to start coming out that the American people want to see – and the survivors want to see – which is the documents that name the rich and powerful men who are on Epstein's rape island," Khanna told NPR on January 2.