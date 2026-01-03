Pam Bondi's Major Epstein Problem: Trump's Attorney General Faces Another Blow Over Pedo's Files as Lawmakers Plan To 'Intervene' in Delayed Release

Attorney General Pam Bondi has been dealt another blow as the Department of Justice drags its feet on the full, un-redacted release of the Epstein files.

The lawmakers behind the Epstein Files Transparency Act have taken steps to bypass Bondi and the DOJ to release the materials related to the investigation into late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna and Republican Rep. Thomas Massie are now "intervening" with the Southern District of New York – and have requested a "special master" to oversee the release.