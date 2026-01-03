Pam Bondi's Major Epstein Problem: Trump's Attorney General Faces Another Blow Over Pedo's Files as Lawmakers Plan To 'Intervene' in Delayed Release
Jan. 2 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Attorney General Pam Bondi has been dealt another blow as the Department of Justice drags its feet on the full, un-redacted release of the Epstein files.
The lawmakers behind the Epstein Files Transparency Act have taken steps to bypass Bondi and the DOJ to release the materials related to the investigation into late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna and Republican Rep. Thomas Massie are now "intervening" with the Southern District of New York – and have requested a "special master" to oversee the release.
Bondi and DOJ Botch Epstein Files Release
It's been more than two weeks since the Justice Department scrambled to release a small batch of files, which were heavily redacted, hours before the Epstein Files Transparency Act release deadline expired.
While Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who previously served as Donald Trump's personal defense attorney, claimed the release was delayed due to the tedious process of removing victims' names and images, critics accused the DOJ of a cover-up to protect Epstein's high-profile friends.
As the December 2025 deadline approached, Massie and Khanna warned they were prepared to take action if specific documents were not included in the release.
Lawmakers 'Intervening' in Epstein Files Release
Weeks later, lawmakers, victims, and citizens alike are still wondering when the full materials will be made public.
"What I want to see over these next few weeks is for the documents actually to start coming out that the American people want to see – and the survivors want to see – which is the documents that name the rich and powerful men who are on Epstein's rape island," Khanna told NPR on Friday, January 2.
Khanna noted details on his and Massie's "special master" plan will likely be released sometime next week.
The Democrat lawmaker noted he and Massie are "less concerned about the delay and are more concerned about the documents that are being withheld."
"We want to see the survivor's statements to the FBI where they name other rich and powerful men who abused them or who covered up the crimes," Khanna explained. "And we want to see the draft prosecution memos, which explain why many, many men were involved in the coverup and abuse."
Khanna also said he and Massie are moving forward with plans to hold Bondi, who has faced calls to resign, in contempt of Congress.
After a 30-day grace period, the attorney general would be subject to a daily fine for every day the files remain under seal.
"Our interest is not to take down Pam Bondi," he said. "Our interest is to take down the rich and powerful men who abused (over 1,200) survivors, and to finally see justice, and to not have an Epstein class in this country that gets to flout the rules, live by its own values, and not suffer consequences."
As Radar previously reported, the Southern District of New York filed s-- trafficking charges against Epstein in 2019; however, the case never went to trial as the disgraced financier was found dead from apparent suicide in his Manhattan jail cell in August that same year.