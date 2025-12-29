Bondi Goes After Obama and Biden: Trump's Attorney General Confirms She's Investigating 'Lawfare' and Accuses Both Former Presidents Of 'Election-Meddling'
Dec. 29 2025, Published 2:35 p.m. ET
Pam Bondi has found one new way to take attention off of her highly panned handling of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, RadarOnline.com has learned – go after the Democrats.
The Attorney General has just announced the embattled Department of Justice is investigating former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden over an "ongoing criminal conspiracy" over the past decade.
'A Ten-Year Stain on the Country'
In an interview with conservative outlet Just The News, Bondi said she has asked prosecutors to look into what she termed the Obama-Biden era of lawfare as an election-meddling conspiracy that has protected Democrats, including the former presidents, while prosecuting Donald Trump and his Republican supporters.
"At my direction, our U.S. Attorneys and federal agents are actively investigating instances of government weaponization nationwide," Bondi said. "This is a ten-year stain on the country committed by high-ranking officials against the American people.
"Under President Trump, we are fixing the damage and delivering justice."
The declaration comes after FBI Director Kash Patel insisted the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election was a "hoax," while accusing Trump's political rivals of weaponizing law enforcement.
New Documents, New Charges
Bondi teased the DOJ is looking into an "unprecedented number of documents to Congress about government weaponization," with many reportedly coming from raids on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.
"This evidence illustrates that the FBI shielded political figures like Hunter Biden and Hillary Clinton while pursuing conservatives for their beliefs, using legal process and operations that were excessive, instead of protecting Americans from public safety threats posed by an open border and violent crime," she said.
"This Department of Justice takes government weaponization seriously," Bondi continued. "That means protecting civil liberties, preventing election interference, and holding bad actors accountable. No one is above the law, even if they think they are."
Bondi's Job Insecurity
That includes Bondi herself, who has faced numerous calls for her firing or resignation following criticism of her handling of the long-awaited Epstein files.
After the Department of Justice released a heavily redacted batch of documents related to the investigation into the late convicted pedophile mere hours before the December 19 deadline, calls for Bondi's job amplified.
A recent poll by AtlasIntel found voter support for the attorney general fell from a net +6 percentage points in February to a net -41 in December.
The poll was conducted a week before the DOJ's deadline to release the full, unredacted Epstein files. Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act with overwhelming bipartisan support, and the bill was signed into law by Trump in November, setting a 30-day deadline for the release.
Bondi insisted the redacted files, including a 119-page grand jury indictment featuring giant black squares, were necessary to protect victims' identities, but critics accused the Justice Department of carrying out a "cover-up" to protect high-profile individuals.
New Epstein Documents Discovered
And even more documents have just been unearthed. Late on Christmas Eve, a statement revealed: "The US Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the FBI have informed the Department of Justice that they have uncovered over a million more documents potentially related to the Jeffrey Epstein case.
"The DOJ has received these documents from SDNY and the FBI to review them for release, in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, existing statutes, and judicial orders.
"We have lawyers working around the clock to review and make the legally required redactions to protect victims, and we will release the documents as soon as possible. Due to the mass volume of material, this process may take a few more weeks. "
"The Department will continue to fully comply with federal law and President Trump’s direction to release the files," they added.