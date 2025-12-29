Bondi Goes After Obama and Biden: Trump's Attorney General Confirms She's Investigating 'Lawfare' and Accuses Both Former Presidents Of 'Election-Meddling'

In an interview with conservative outlet Just The News, Bondi said she has asked prosecutors to look into what she termed the Obama-Biden era of lawfare as an election-meddling conspiracy that has protected Democrats, including the former presidents, while prosecuting Donald Trump and his Republican supporters.

"At my direction, our U.S. Attorneys and federal agents are actively investigating instances of government weaponization nationwide," Bondi said. "This is a ten-year stain on the country committed by high-ranking officials against the American people.

"Under President Trump, we are fixing the damage and delivering justice."

The declaration comes after FBI Director Kash Patel insisted the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election was a "hoax," while accusing Trump's political rivals of weaponizing law enforcement.