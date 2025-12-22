Your tip
Epstein Death Bombshell: DOJ Releases Video of Pedo Appearing to Attempt Suicide... But There are Questions About Its Authenticity

Source: MEGA

A video seemed to show Jeffrey Epstein's suicide.

Dec. 22 2025, Updated 5:53 p.m. ET

An apparently fake video that appeared to show Jeffrey Epstein committing suicide somehow made its way into the Epstein file dump, RadarOnline.com can report, and onto the official Department of Justice website.

The brief 12-second clip featured a person in a prison cell rocking back and forth suspiciously, and vanished almost immediately after its discovery went viral.

photo of Jeffrey Epstein.
The video has been widely questioned already.

The video had a timestamp from 4:29 a.m. on August 10, 2019, the day Epstein was found dead in his cell. It was discovered in the DOJ's Epstein Library "DataSet 8" without any official explanation.

The video features a gray-haired man in an orange jumpsuit shaking his head around, possibly while strangling himself.

However, there were numerous immediate doubts and inconsistencies in the footage. For instance, online sleuths immediately deduced the door to the jail cell did not match the one in Epstein’s real cell.

