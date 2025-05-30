Why the Vikings Are Betting Big on J.J. McCarthy

Benjamin Solak of ESPN also had a few things to say about the Viking’s chances and their faith in McCarthy. He believes the team is the “dark horse” contender for the Superbowl. He also thinks they will “win 12 games” in what is an increasingly tough division.

Praise was lavished on the way they have built a squad during the offseason. The team came second in free agency spending, with a total value of $264.6 million and $153.1 million guaranteed money.

As an example, he used the Atlanta Falcons and what would happen if Michael Penix Jr struggled this season and was replaced, and how this did not work. He believes that the Vikings have the best offensive and defensive line in the coming season.

McCarthy won't be alone, and the three other signings over the summer have arguably been put in place to support him specifically with their playing styles. Centre Ryan Kelly has come in, along with Will Fries from the Indianapolis Colts. Running back Jordan Mason came in on a trade with the 49ers, and Ty Chandler is still on the roster. All of this is rounded off by pro bowler Aaron Jones.

There is also a further boost to confidence for this team that many are overlooking. That comes from Kevin O'Connell. Over the last three seasons, every quarterback under his tutelage has excelled. He knows how to get the best from them. Backed by the exceptional coaching staff and backroom, why wouldn't McCarthy thrive? It seems really, only a second injury could put the dampeners on this.

