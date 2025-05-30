Why the Vikings Are Betting Big on J.J. McCarthy
For the last season, Kevin O'Connell's Minnesota Vikings made the playoffs and massively outperformed everyone's expectations. They managed to go 14-3 in the regular season. Many are expecting manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and his team to go even further this season. But that success may rest on one player's shoulders: J.J. McCarthy.
The Vikings Potential
The Vikings have waited a long time for a trophy. Despite reaching four Superbowls, in 64 seasons they have only had one Championship, way back in 1969. This was a year before the AFL and NFL merger, so they have never lifted a Lombardi Trophy.
Last season's success was done with Sam Darnold behind the center, who was performing at a career-best year. With him firing on all cylinders they narrowly missed snatching the division title from the Detroit Lions. In the offseason, Darnold left to go to the Seattle Seahawks. This has left J.J. McCarthy to step into the fold, with the added pressure of last season's performances on his back.
As the NFC North Division starts to draw closer, the Vikings are trying hard to get fans onside by releasing highlight reels of McCarthy in action. These have included videos of his passing abilities and reels showing him leading the team. Other team members such as Justin Jefferson have also been seen on hand.
Yet with so much hype surrounding him, McCarthy has still to start a regular season game so far. He was sidelined last season by a torn meniscus in his right knee.
Does McCarthy Have What It Takes?
The Vikings have put a lot of faith in McCarthy. They have let go someone who was at their career best, for an as-yet unproven talent who may be prone to injury. In his defense, he has never lost faith either and has remained positive of a starting place throughout his injury. There are three other quarterbacks on the team to consider, including Sam Howell, Max Brosner, and Brett Rypien.
Despite being unproven, there are a lot of voices on his side, mainly due to his performance as a starter at the University of Michigan. The NFL talk show host Kay Adams is one person who believes that McCarthy can take the Vikings to a Superbowl. She added, “I’ve been saying all offseason that the Vikings have no excuse to not win the Super Bowl.”Generally, she believes that the team must know McCarthy is better than Aaron Rodgers, who they did not pursue in free agency. This is because they will already know their window for a Superbowl win is now.
Aaron Rodgers is by no means out of the picture. He is still a free agent, so if McCarthy underperforms in his season, or injury strikes again, he could still be called up. It is also worth remembering that they also pulled an offer for Daniel Jones, now with the Colts. This can only add to the pressure.
This will be McCarthy's rookie season, so he needs to be able to thrive under the spotlight. His recovery window has him currently down to be playing from the first game.
The Building of a Winning Squad
Benjamin Solak of ESPN also had a few things to say about the Viking’s chances and their faith in McCarthy. He believes the team is the “dark horse” contender for the Superbowl. He also thinks they will “win 12 games” in what is an increasingly tough division.
Praise was lavished on the way they have built a squad during the offseason. The team came second in free agency spending, with a total value of $264.6 million and $153.1 million guaranteed money.
As an example, he used the Atlanta Falcons and what would happen if Michael Penix Jr struggled this season and was replaced, and how this did not work. He believes that the Vikings have the best offensive and defensive line in the coming season.
McCarthy won't be alone, and the three other signings over the summer have arguably been put in place to support him specifically with their playing styles. Centre Ryan Kelly has come in, along with Will Fries from the Indianapolis Colts. Running back Jordan Mason came in on a trade with the 49ers, and Ty Chandler is still on the roster. All of this is rounded off by pro bowler Aaron Jones.
There is also a further boost to confidence for this team that many are overlooking. That comes from Kevin O'Connell. Over the last three seasons, every quarterback under his tutelage has excelled. He knows how to get the best from them. Backed by the exceptional coaching staff and backroom, why wouldn't McCarthy thrive? It seems really, only a second injury could put the dampeners on this.
Who is J.J. McCarthy?
McCarthy began playing football for the Michigan Wolverines. With the team, he managed to take them to an undefeated regular season, a berth in the College Football Playoff, and a Big Ten Conference Championship. By 2023 he had been named a Big Ten Quarterback of the Year and managed to achieve a 15–0 record along with a National Championship.
When he finished his college career. He had managed to get the highest winning percentage in NCAA Division Football as a quarterback ever. He then went to play for the University of Michigan.
In 2024, he was highly sought after and was selected by the Minnesota Vikings, being tenth overall in the draft. This draft had the most quarterbacks in history since 1983, and he was the fifth of six picks. However, he only managed to play a preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders before discovering a torn meniscus and undergoing surgery.
It is obvious McCarthy has the skill. What will really determine his season is the weight of expectation. This is something he has never had in his college career. In other teams, this may have been less so. Yet he enters the team at a time when expectations are already high, off the back of a sterling campaign last season. If he manages to overcome this, then the Superbowl must be waiting for the Vikings.