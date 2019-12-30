NFL star Marvin Jones has lost his youngest son, Marlo.

In an Instagram statement on Saturday, December 28, he announced the 6-month-old boy’s sudden death.

“Yesterday the Lord called home a piece of my family’s heart, Marlo. It is hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son ‘Marlito’ has unfortunately passed away and is no longer here with us,” the Detroit Lions wide receiver, 29, wrote alongside a photo of the boy smiling. “Marlo, the joy that you brought to us everyday, with that smile, and that energy was like heaven on earth. You will always be in our hearts. We will always remember you.”

Marvin — who has four other children, three boys and one girl, with wife Jazmyn — then explained how his son was too young at the time of his death, and was therefore unable to hit some of life’s biggest milestones.

“We did not get the chance to hear your first words (It would’ve been in Spanish too) ☺️. We didn’t get to see you run with your brothers and sister, you ran with them with your eyes everyday,” he wrote. “We know that everything that We do from here on out will be with you. Every step we take, you will be with us. Whenever we have a bad day, We will think of your smile. We miss you already buddy and will forever love you. Rest peacefully our sweet baby boy. You have gained your wings.”

The Detroit Lions also released a statement in support of Marvin and Jazmyn.

“Earlier today, we were informed by Marvin and Jazmyn Jones about the sudden passing of their youngest son, Marlo. The Detroit Lions fully support Marvin and Jazmyn during this extremely difficult time,” the team wrote on Twitter. “Marvin and Jazmyn embody the true meaning of family, and the example they set has made them an inspiration to so many in our community. We thank everyone for the outpouring of support.”

The Green Bay Packers retweeted the statement prior to their game against the Lions. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the Jones family & the Lions organization during this difficult time,” they wrote.

Marvin shared another post about his late son on Instagram on Sunday, December 29. In it, he included shots from a loving tribute held for Marlo at the Lions vs. Packers game.

“Marlito, I still can’t believe that you’re not here with us, but you’re up there, looking at us with that smile. THE WORLD loves you, son. I LOVE YOU SON… My heart… For ever!” the heartbroken father wrote in Spanish, in the caption.

On Christmas, days before Marlo’s death, Marvin and Jazmyn shared photos of their happy family.

“Merry Christmas,” they said in unison in one video as Marlo sat on his older brother’s lap. “Merry Christmas 🎄🎁 & Many Blessings to all from the Jones’ 🙏🏽,” the football star captioned the clip.

Marlo’s cause of death has not been revealed.