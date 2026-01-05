Your tip
Donald Trump

White House Shakeup Incoming: Stephen Miller Could Get Huge Promotion and Oversee Venezuela's Operations Following Dictator Maduro's Ousting

Composite photo of Stephen Miller and Nicolás Maduro
Source: MEGA

Stephen Miller 'took a central role in the effort to remove Maduro,' sources dished.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 5 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

A White House shakeup could be incoming, as Stephen Miller may be getting a huge promotion overseeing Venezuela's operations following Nicolás Maduro's ousting as their dictator, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After Donald Trump announced Saturday the United States would "run the country" of Venezuela after capturing Maduro and his wife, a news outlet spoke to insiders who weighed in on what that could mean for Miller.

Stephen Miller's New Role?

Photo of Stephen Miller
Source: MEGA

Miller 'has been the architect of the administration’s anti-immigration and border policy,' insiders claimed.

According to sources, the White House is said to be "weighing" giving Miller "a more elevated role in overseeing post-Maduro operations in Venezuela."

"Miller has been the architect of the administration’s anti-immigration and border policy and took a central role in the effort to remove Maduro," they explained.

Delcy Rodriguez, the vice president of Venezuela, has taken control of the country after Maduro's capture. According to a comment Trump gave to The New York Post, if she "does what we want," then he will not put U.S. boots on the ground.

However, Rodriguez was quick to slam Trump in the wake of Maduro's capture, insisting Venezuela won't be a colony "of any empire."

Photo of Elliot Abrams
Source: MEGA

Elliot Abrams downplayed Donald Trump's comments about governing Venezuela.

Elliot Abrams, Trump's former special envoy to Venezuela, spoke out yesterday regarding Trump's comments on governing Venezuela.

"You know, it’s a very big country. It’s twice the size of California, 25 million people, roughly. It’s too complex for us to run," he shared.

He added: "What we should be looking for is a popular government, a democratic, elected government that can begin to rehabilitate the country with our support and the support of the other democracies that surround Venezuela. That’s possible. But the notion that we’re going to run it from Washington, I think, is implausible, and it’s just not going to work."

Nicolás Maduro's Capture

Photo of Nicolás Maduro
Source: MEGA

'I am not guilty,' Maduro said in court.

After his capture, Maduro made his first appearance in court on Monday, January 5, and pleaded not guilty.

"I am not guilty, I am a decent man. I am still the president of my country," he said during his appearance in a New York courtroom.

Court reporters noted he went on to claim he was "kidnapped" from his home.

In the wee hours of Saturday morning, Trump took to Truth Social to reveal what had taken place in Venezuela.

"The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country," he shared.

Trump also detailed Maduro was in a heavily fortified compound at the time of his capture, with U.S. forces having to carry out a plan of elaborate deception to gain entrance.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Trump shared a photo of Maduro to prove to Venezuela's vice president he was still alive.

Trump shared: "They actually built a house which was identical to the one they went into with all the safes, all the steel all over the place."

He also shared Maduro was attempting to get to a secure area when U.S. forces intervened and captured him.

After Maduro's capture, Rodriguez demanded to see proof he was still alive. This led to Trump sharing a photo of the dictator aboard the USS Iwo Jima

