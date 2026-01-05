White House Shakeup Incoming: Stephen Miller Could Get Huge Promotion and Oversee Venezuela's Operations Following Dictator Maduro's Ousting

According to sources, the White House is said to be "weighing" giving Miller "a more elevated role in overseeing post-Maduro operations in Venezuela."

"Miller has been the architect of the administration’s anti-immigration and border policy and took a central role in the effort to remove Maduro," they explained.

Delcy Rodriguez, the vice president of Venezuela, has taken control of the country after Maduro's capture. According to a comment Trump gave to The New York Post, if she "does what we want," then he will not put U.S. boots on the ground.

However, Rodriguez was quick to slam Trump in the wake of Maduro's capture, insisting Venezuela won't be a colony "of any empire."