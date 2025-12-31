EXCLUSIVE: Bari Weiss' CNN Power Grab Sparks 'Media Chess Match' — as Wife Nellie Bowles' Ex Kara Swisher Could Be Forced to Work Under Her

The parent company of CBS is eyeing a takeover of CNN, which would leave the Tiffany Network's news boss Bari Weiss in charge of both properties, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

CBS' parent company is 'considering a CNN takeover that would put news chief Bari Weiss over both networks.'

"Suddenly, Kara isn't just an ex," a network source said. "She's a potential competitor inside Bari's house."

But Weiss' wife, journalist Nellie Bowles, was once in a relationship with media titan Kara Swisher, a CNN contributor who's said to have a primetime show in development at the cable channel.

Journalist Nellie Bowles' past relationship with CNN contributor Kara Swisher is said to complicate Weiss' expanded role if the deal happens.

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

An exec said: "It's the most high-brow messy situation you've ever seen. These two cannot stand each other – and now Bari has the leverage."

A senior producer shared: "This is media chess – and Bari never plays to lose."

Weiss officially assumed control as Editor-in-Chief of CBS News on October 6, 2025, after Paramount completed its acquisition of her media company, The Free Press.