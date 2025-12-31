Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Bari Weiss' CNN Power Grab Sparks 'Media Chess Match' — as Wife Nellie Bowles' Ex Kara Swisher Could Be Forced to Work Under Her

Photo of Bari Weiss
Source: YOUTUBE

Bari Weiss' CNN power grab has sparked a media chess match as Nellie Bowles' ex may work under her.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 31 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

The parent company of CBS is eyeing a takeover of CNN, which would leave the Tiffany Network's news boss Bari Weiss in charge of both properties, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kara Swisher Becomes a Rival

CBS' parent company is 'considering a CNN takeover that would put news chief Bari Weiss over both networks.'
Source: THE FREE PRESS/YOUTUBE

But Weiss' wife, journalist Nellie Bowles, was once in a relationship with media titan Kara Swisher, a CNN contributor who's said to have a primetime show in development at the cable channel.

"Suddenly, Kara isn't just an ex," a network source said. "She's a potential competitor inside Bari's house."

A Ruthless Media Power Play

Journalist Nellie Bowles' past relationship with CNN contributor Kara Swisher is said to complicate Weiss' expanded role if the deal happens.
Source: MEGA

An exec said: "It's the most high-brow messy situation you've ever seen. These two cannot stand each other – and now Bari has the leverage."

A senior producer shared: "This is media chess – and Bari never plays to lose."

Weiss officially assumed control as Editor-in-Chief of CBS News on October 6, 2025, after Paramount completed its acquisition of her media company, The Free Press.

