EXCLUSIVE: Bari Weiss' CNN Power Grab Sparks 'Media Chess Match' — as Wife Nellie Bowles' Ex Kara Swisher Could Be Forced to Work Under Her
Dec. 31 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
The parent company of CBS is eyeing a takeover of CNN, which would leave the Tiffany Network's news boss Bari Weiss in charge of both properties, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kara Swisher Becomes a Rival
But Weiss' wife, journalist Nellie Bowles, was once in a relationship with media titan Kara Swisher, a CNN contributor who's said to have a primetime show in development at the cable channel.
"Suddenly, Kara isn't just an ex," a network source said. "She's a potential competitor inside Bari's house."
A Ruthless Media Power Play
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Newman's Secret Love Nest for Sale — Hollywood Icon's NYC Hideaway Hits the Market for $1.7Million... And It Comes With the Original Furniture
An exec said: "It's the most high-brow messy situation you've ever seen. These two cannot stand each other – and now Bari has the leverage."
A senior producer shared: "This is media chess – and Bari never plays to lose."
Weiss officially assumed control as Editor-in-Chief of CBS News on October 6, 2025, after Paramount completed its acquisition of her media company, The Free Press.