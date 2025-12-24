Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > 60 Minutes
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Chaos at CBS! Bari Weiss is 'Destroying' Network's 'Reputation and Legacy' after Pulling '60 Minutes' Segment at Last Minute

bari weiss and 60 minutes logo
Source: The Free Press/YouTube/cbs

New editor-in-chief Bari Weiss has been blamed for bringing down '60 Minutes.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 24 2025, Published 11:35 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Bari Weiss is bringing down the once-venerable CBS News division, industry insiders tell RadarOnline.com, after the new editor-in-chief abruptly pulled a controversial report from 60 Minutes over the weekend.

Network staffers, including segment reporter Sharyn Alfonsi, have expressed their outrage at the decision and have blamed the conservative Weiss for making a "politically-motivated" decision.

Article continues below advertisement

Last-Minute Change

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of bari weiss
Source: The Free Press/YouTube

Weiss pulled a controversial segment from '60 Minutes' just hours before it was set to air.

Just hours before the story, the network announced it was delaying it, claiming it needed "additional reporting."

The segment features Alfonsi sharing harrowing stories from Venezuelan deportees who were sent to El Salvador's maximum-security prison after being deported by the Trump administration.

Alfonsi and fellow staffers, along with journalists from competing networks, have warned about the precedent the move sets, with many saying the highly regarded 60 Minutes might never recover its credibility.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: grynbaum/x

One source told Radar: "The feeling inside CBS News is one of utter disparity in seeing a fully vetted work of journalism scrapped, and insiders are scared of how much more destruction the brand can handle before it’s destroyed beyond repair.

"CBS News was once the gold standard in journalism, and now it’s an arm of the Trump administration. Walter Cronkite is surely rolling in his grave."

Article continues below advertisement

Bari Weiss Defends Her Decision

Photo of '60 Minutes'
Source: CBS News

Weiss defended her decision, as staffers objected.

In a statement, Weiss defended her decision, saying: "My job is to make sure that all stories we publish are the best they can be. Holding stories that aren't ready for whatever reason – that they lack sufficient context, say, or that they are missing critical voices – happens every day in every newsroom.

"I look forward to airing this important piece when it's ready."

CBS has promised the segment would air in a future broadcast, and blamed the absence of an on-the-record response from the Trump administration for the yanking.

Article continues below advertisement

Request for Comment

Photo of Bari Weiss
Source: mega

Weiss has already angered her staffers.

Alfonsi said the Department of Homeland Security, the White House, and the State Department declined her request for an interview, but that claim is disputed.

According to CNN, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson did issue a statement, saying: "60 Minutes should spend their time and energy amplifying the stories of Angel Parents, whose innocent American children have tragically been murdered by vicious illegal aliens that President Trump are (sic) removing from the country."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Composite photo of John and JonBenet Ramsey

EXCLUSIVE: JonBenét Ramsey's Father John Accuses 'Clueless' Cops of Painting Him and Wife Patsy as Suspects in Daughter's Horrific Unsolved Murder

Photo of JonBenét Ramsey

EXCLUSIVE: Police Blamed for 'Botched' Handling of Key Evidence in JonBenét Ramsey Case Nearly 30 Years After Unsolved Murder

Bari Weiss' 'Anti-Woke' Approach

bari weiss
Source: nbc/youtube

Insiders warn the damage she has done to the network's reputation.

Weiss was brought on to lead CBS News in early October, and her aggressive, "anti-woke" agenda almost instantly led several longtime staffers to quit, while others admit to feeling "terrified" by her presence.

The 41-year-old was hired by Trump supporter and new Chairman and CEO of Paramount, David Ellison, to jolt the network news division out of its left-leaning reporting.

And she wasted no time in making big changes to the network, getting rid of the liberal mainstays in favor of bringing balance – and viewers – back to the ratings-challenged operation.

But our insider said that's no way to bring back fairness and balance to the news: "You can’t cover those in power when you are constantly trying to suck up to them. Bari should be ashamed, but unfortunately, she’s so full of herself she lacks any modicum of self-awareness."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.