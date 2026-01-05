'Rich People Problems': Gayle King Blasted for Being 'Out-of-Touch' After Whining About Her Upper-Class Plane Seat Not Having a Window

King took to Instagram to share a lengthy post to voice her complaints. This stirred up quite a bit of controversy due to the nature of what she wrote, as many felt it was a rather ridiculous thing to take issue with, especially since the average consumer does not get to fly in such luxurious accommodations as King does.

Gayle King was blasted for being "out of touch" after she vented about her upper-class plane seat not having a window, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"This is me complaining…Back to work tomorrow! So lots of reading time when you’re on an 8-plus-hour flight! @drezekielemanuel on @cbsmornings next Wednesday… I’ll be ready. '6 Simple Rules for a Long and Healthy Life,' yes plz!"

"C’mon @united!," she continued, tagging the airline. "The flight attendant agreed it was NOT a window seat. He said he had never seen anything like this, and while there was nothing he could do (full flight), he suggested I complain.

People immediately flocked to the comments to tear King apart for her post.

"Rich people problems," one person wrote. Another mocked her, stating, "Boohoo Gayle. Flying business class is so challenging."

"So what is it you want to happen?" another person questioned. "Should they pay you for emotional/visual damages? You want to fly free for a year on them anywhere in the world? You want them to explicitly state on the ticket that there’s no window back there?

"Whining and complaining about rich girl problems without suggesting a solution or two is why you get so much pushback. That strangers have to point this out to you says it all."

Still, another person blasted her for being out of touch: "Gayle out of touch me and my family are stranded in Amsterdam due to @delta and @klm and cannot afford to stay here in fear of losing my job and running out of meds. Cannot get rebooked. We can’t get back to NYC. Sorry about your no window."