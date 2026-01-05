Your tip
'Rich People Problems': Gayle King Blasted for Being 'Out-of-Touch' After Whining About Her Upper-Class Plane Seat Not Having a Window

Photo of Gayle King
Source: MEGA

Gayle King's complaint about her window seat was blasted as 'whining and complaining.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 5 2026, Published 2:09 p.m. ET

Gayle King was blasted for being "out of touch" after she vented about her upper-class plane seat not having a window, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

King took to Instagram to share a lengthy post to voice her complaints. This stirred up quite a bit of controversy due to the nature of what she wrote, as many felt it was a rather ridiculous thing to take issue with, especially since the average consumer does not get to fly in such luxurious accommodations as King does.

Gayle King's Complaint

Source: @gayleking/Instagram

Alongside video footage from her airplane, King griped, "When is a window seat not a window seat?"

"C’mon @united!," she continued, tagging the airline. "The flight attendant agreed it was NOT a window seat. He said he had never seen anything like this, and while there was nothing he could do (full flight), he suggested I complain.

"This is me complaining…Back to work tomorrow! So lots of reading time when you’re on an 8-plus-hour flight! @drezekielemanuel on @cbsmornings next Wednesday… I’ll be ready. '6 Simple Rules for a Long and Healthy Life,' yes plz!"

Gayle King Ripped Apart for Her Post

Photo of Gayle King
Source: MEGA

Gayle King said a flight attendant suggested she complain her window seat not having a window.

People immediately flocked to the comments to tear King apart for her post.

"Rich people problems," one person wrote. Another mocked her, stating, "Boohoo Gayle. Flying business class is so challenging."

"So what is it you want to happen?" another person questioned. "Should they pay you for emotional/visual damages? You want to fly free for a year on them anywhere in the world? You want them to explicitly state on the ticket that there’s no window back there?

"Whining and complaining about rich girl problems without suggesting a solution or two is why you get so much pushback. That strangers have to point this out to you says it all."

Still, another person blasted her for being out of touch: "Gayle out of touch me and my family are stranded in Amsterdam due to @delta and @klm and cannot afford to stay here in fear of losing my job and running out of meds. Cannot get rebooked. We can’t get back to NYC. Sorry about your no window."

Gayle King Addresses Rumors She's Being Fired From CBS

Photo of Gayle King
Source: MEGA

Gayle King brushed off rumors about her being fired from CBS.

King's controversial post comes fresh on the heels of her finally speaking out last month about rumors she's being fired from CBS.

When asked about the chatter, King insisted she's "still there" at CBS.

"I'm planning to be there," she added.

When questioned more if there was anything she could say about the hearsay, King brushed it off, asking, "No, what do you know?"

The topic also came up during an appearance King made on Sherri Shepherd's talk show last month, when Shepherd said there have been "rumors that you may be leaving."

Gayle King Is Staying 'Out of the Drama'

Photo of Gayle King
Source: MEGA

Gayle Kind said she was going to 'stay out of the drama' regarding rumors she was being fired fom CBS.

While King admitted she'd seen "those rumors," she insisted stories about her downfall were false.

"I'm not going to negotiate in the press, but you know, I hear one thing in the building and one side outside the building," she dished. "I'll be reading an article and go, 'That's not true. That's not true. That's not true. That's not true.'"

"So I've decided I'm going to stay out of the drama, and there is some drama. I'm going to stay out of that," she elaborated. "I'm just going to continue to do my job. And continue to do my job. And stay out of it."

King also claimed the network is happy with the job she's doing on CBS Mornings.

"But I like the job. I'm told they like me," she added.

