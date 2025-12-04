Gayle King Finally Speaks Out: 'Overpaid' CBS Host Breaks Silence on Rumors She's Been 'Fired' by Network

The network responded to the rumors at the time, dishing, "There have been no discussions with Gayle about her contract that runs through May 2026. She’s a truly valued part of CBS, and we look forward to engaging with her about the future."

As Radar recently reported, Today alum Hoda Kotb is being eyed by CBS as a potential replacement for King after a shakeup saw anchor John Dickerson leave the network.

"Let's be clear – he didn't quit. He was pushed. That shows that NOBODY is safe," a source claimed at the time. "People with big salaries and small ratings are going to be mercilessly cut – and Gayle fits the bill in both categories."

As far as Kotb goes, an insider shared Bari Weiss, the new editor-in-chief of CBS News, wants a "huge name who brings warmth, credibility – and viewers" to be on the network.

"And Hoda checks every box," they added.