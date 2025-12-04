Gayle King Finally Speaks Out: 'Overpaid' CBS Host Breaks Silence on Rumors She's Been 'Fired' by Network
Dec. 4 2025, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Gayle King has finally addressed the elephant in the room, speaking out on rumors she was fired from CBS, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While attending the 2025 Footwear News Achievement Awards on Wednesday, December 3, King spoke with a media outlet to address the rumors that have been rampantly circulating.
Has Gayle King Been Fired By CBS?
Oprah Winfrey's long-standing BFF insisted she is "still there" at CBS. "I'm planning to be there," she added.
When further probed if there was anything she could share regarding the situation, King played coy, asking, "No, what do you know?"
In October, an outlet reported King was expected to leave CBS's morning show in 2026, once her contract with the network was up.
Hoda Kotb Is 'Being Eyed' as a Replacement
The network responded to the rumors at the time, dishing, "There have been no discussions with Gayle about her contract that runs through May 2026. She’s a truly valued part of CBS, and we look forward to engaging with her about the future."
As Radar recently reported, Today alum Hoda Kotb is being eyed by CBS as a potential replacement for King after a shakeup saw anchor John Dickerson leave the network.
"Let's be clear – he didn't quit. He was pushed. That shows that NOBODY is safe," a source claimed at the time. "People with big salaries and small ratings are going to be mercilessly cut – and Gayle fits the bill in both categories."
As far as Kotb goes, an insider shared Bari Weiss, the new editor-in-chief of CBS News, wants a "huge name who brings warmth, credibility – and viewers" to be on the network.
"And Hoda checks every box," they added.
Kotb 'Is Morning TV'
A source also insists the starlet "realized that her real power is mornings."
"Hoda is morning TV. She is the comfort America trusts with its coffee," they elaborated.
According to the intel, Kotb is being enticed to come to the network with the promise of making her an integral part of CBS Mornings.
"For the first time, she'd be the star," a rival exec shared. "No Savannah [Guthrie]. No Kathie Lee [Gifford]. Bari is offering her the spotlight and the kingdom that comes with it."
Multiple people admitted a deal with CBS could really happen as her current contract with NBC is "nowhere near ironclad."
Norah O'Donnell Allegedly Met With CBS' Editor-in-Chief Last Year
Last year, there were rumblings Weiss had met with former CBS Evening News host Norah O’Donnell, who is reportedly desperate to revive her career, as a potential replacement for King.
According to journalist Oliver Darcy's Status newsletter, he shared, "O'Donnell could return to CBS Mornings, particularly as Gayle King's massive paycheck may become difficult to justify."
A source also claimed King's "woke" sensibilities were a turn-off to viewers.
"Letting Gayle turn the show into her personal therapy hour was a fatal mistake," a TV news insider alleged at the time. "Gayle brought in her people, her politics, her preachy tone – and the audience disappeared!"
While they noted there was a thought King's "star power" would save ratings, it "torpedoed" them instead.