EXCLUSIVE: CBS Eyes Hoda Kotb to Replace 'Overpaid and Underperforming' Host Gayle King — as Brutal Morning Show Shake-up Rages On
Dec. 2 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Beloved Today alum Hoda Kotb is being courted by bigwigs at CBS to replace dimming daytime star Gayle King amid a major shake-up that's already seen veteran anchor John Dickerson depart the Tiffany Network, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Bari Eyeing Hoda To Replace Gayle
"Let's be clear – he didn't quit. He was pushed. That shows that NOBODY is safe," an insider explained.
"People with big salaries and small ratings are going to be mercilessly cut – and Gayle fits the bill in both categories."
Sources exclusively told RadarOnline.com how Bari Weiss, the new editor-in-chief of CBS News, is quietly pursuing Hoda, 61, to take over CBS Mornings as 70-year-old King's contract ticks toward its 2026 expiration.
"CBS is done accepting third place," a high-level network source claimed. "Bari wants a huge name who brings warmth, credibility – and viewers. And Hoda checks every box."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources said Kotb has regretted her decision to leave Today in January 2025 to launch a poorly received wellness empire and craves a return to TV.
Bari Offers Hoda The Spotlight
"She's realized that her real power is mornings," said one source. "Hoda is morning TV. She is the comfort America trusts with its coffee."
Insiders said Weiss is wooing Kotb with the promise of making her central to CBS Mornings.
"For the first time, she'd be the star," a rival exec said. "No Savannah [Guthrie]. No Kathie Lee [Gifford]. Bari is offering her the spotlight – and the kingdom that comes with it."
Multiple insiders admitted it may be a real possibility as Kotb's current contract with NBC is "nowhere near ironclad."
CBS Is Looking For Change
As RadarOnline.com also reported, sources claimed King – with her $10 million annual salary – has a bull's-eye on her back as CBS Mornings consistently finishes behind Today and ABC's Good Morning America in the ratings, notching an audience share that's been up to 20 percent lower than last year.
Sources predicted King could be one of many high-priced targets as CBS parent Paramount Global is reportedly gearing up for massive layoffs that may see as many as 1,000 workers kicked to the curb.
An insider claimed: "Gayle sees the writing on the cue cards. CBS wants change – and they want it yesterday."