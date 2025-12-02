Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > CBS
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: CBS Eyes Hoda Kotb to Replace 'Overpaid and Underperforming' Host Gayle King — as Brutal Morning Show Shake-up Rages On

CBS has considered Hoda Kotb to replace 'overpaid and underperforming' Gayle King amid morning show shake-up.
Source: MEGA

CBS has considered Hoda Kotb to replace 'overpaid and underperforming' Gayle King amid morning show shake-up.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 2 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Beloved Today alum Hoda Kotb is being courted by bigwigs at CBS to replace dimming daytime star Gayle King amid a major shake-up that's already seen veteran anchor John Dickerson depart the Tiffany Network, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Bari Eyeing Hoda To Replace Gayle

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Bari Weiss is eyeing Hoda Kotb to take over 'CBS Mornings' as Gayle King's contract nears its 2026 end.
Source: THE FREE PRESS/YOUTUBE; MEGA

Bari Weiss is eyeing Hoda Kotb to take over 'CBS Mornings' as Gayle King's contract nears its 2026 end.

Article continues below advertisement

"Let's be clear – he didn't quit. He was pushed. That shows that NOBODY is safe," an insider explained.

"People with big salaries and small ratings are going to be mercilessly cut – and Gayle fits the bill in both categories."

Sources exclusively told RadarOnline.com how Bari Weiss, the new editor-in-chief of CBS News, is quietly pursuing Hoda, 61, to take over CBS Mornings as 70-year-old King's contract ticks toward its 2026 expiration.

"CBS is done accepting third place," a high-level network source claimed. "Bari wants a huge name who brings warmth, credibility – and viewers. And Hoda checks every box."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources said Kotb has regretted her decision to leave Today in January 2025 to launch a poorly received wellness empire and craves a return to TV.

Article continues below advertisement

Bari Offers Hoda The Spotlight

Article continues below advertisement
Insiders claimed Kotb may be lured back to television as Weiss promises her the lead role on 'CBS Mornings.'
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed Kotb may be lured back to television as Weiss promises her the lead role on 'CBS Mornings.'

Article continues below advertisement

"She's realized that her real power is mornings," said one source. "Hoda is morning TV. She is the comfort America trusts with its coffee."

Insiders said Weiss is wooing Kotb with the promise of making her central to CBS Mornings.

"For the first time, she'd be the star," a rival exec said. "No Savannah [Guthrie]. No Kathie Lee [Gifford]. Bari is offering her the spotlight – and the kingdom that comes with it."

Multiple insiders admitted it may be a real possibility as Kotb's current contract with NBC is "nowhere near ironclad."

Article continues below advertisement

CBS Is Looking For Change

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
CBS News boss Bari Weiss is developing a rival talk show to 'The View' as she plots revenge.

EXCLUSIVE: New CBS News Boss Bari Weiss 'Plotting Revenge' on 'The View' — With Her Own Rival Talk Show in the Works

Photo of Andrew Windsor

EXCLUSIVE: How Andrew Windsor is 'Using Legal Technicality' to 'Cling onto His Royal Lodge Home and Line of Succession Position'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
King faces mounting pressure amid reports that Paramount Global is preparing sweeping CBS layoffs.
Source: MEGA

King faces mounting pressure amid reports that Paramount Global is preparing sweeping CBS layoffs.

As RadarOnline.com also reported, sources claimed King – with her $10 million annual salary – has a bull's-eye on her back as CBS Mornings consistently finishes behind Today and ABC's Good Morning America in the ratings, notching an audience share that's been up to 20 percent lower than last year.

Sources predicted King could be one of many high-priced targets as CBS parent Paramount Global is reportedly gearing up for massive layoffs that may see as many as 1,000 workers kicked to the curb.

An insider claimed: "Gayle sees the writing on the cue cards. CBS wants change – and they want it yesterday."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.