EXCLUSIVE: CBS Eyes Hoda Kotb to Replace 'Overpaid and Underperforming' Host Gayle King — as Brutal Morning Show Shake-up Rages On

"Let's be clear – he didn't quit. He was pushed. That shows that NOBODY is safe," an insider explained.

"People with big salaries and small ratings are going to be mercilessly cut – and Gayle fits the bill in both categories."

Sources exclusively told RadarOnline.com how Bari Weiss, the new editor-in-chief of CBS News, is quietly pursuing Hoda, 61, to take over CBS Mornings as 70-year-old King's contract ticks toward its 2026 expiration.

"CBS is done accepting third place," a high-level network source claimed. "Bari wants a huge name who brings warmth, credibility – and viewers. And Hoda checks every box."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources said Kotb has regretted her decision to leave Today in January 2025 to launch a poorly received wellness empire and craves a return to TV.