Gayle King 'Set to Quit CBS After 15 Years' — As Her $10MILLION Salary is Now 'Too Hard to Justify'
Gayle King has had enough with CBS amid all of the scandals and declining ratings – and after 15 years, she is "set to quit the network."
RadarOnline.com can reveal amid all of the chaos occurring with the network, the iconic morning show host's $10million salary is "too hard to justify" as top execs try to cut costs.
Is Gayle Ready To Walk?
For almost 15 years, King, 70, has been in the main seat on CBS Mornings, but that can all come crashing down soon due to declining ratings as she faces negotiations to renew her contract.
According to a New York Post source: "This could be Gayle’s last year."
Reports claimed King is earning a whopping $10million salary after it was cut down from $13 million back in 2024.
At the time, she only signed a one-year deal and according to another insider, if the morning show host returns for another one-year deal, it will be a "miracle."
Recently, CBS News CEO Wendy McMahon resigned after four years amid network chaos and the latest fallout at the network as its parent company considers settling a lawsuit with President Donald Trump over a 60 Minutes interview.
According to reports, McMahon said in an email message to staff that "it’s become clear that the company and I do not agree on the path forward. It’s time to move on and for this organization to move forward with new leadership."
Now with McMahon out the door, CBS News President Tom Cibrowski is trying to keep the network from collapsing—which could happen even sooner if King decides to walk too.
"Tom doesn’t have enough hands to plug the holes in the dam," a CBS insider shared.
Saving A Legacy
Due to the ongoing chaos around her at the network, the morning show host looks like she's nearing the end of her time at CBS due to the scandals and poor ratings.
A source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter: "She didn’t sign up for this mess. It’s over.
"This is not what Gayle signed up for. She’s still one of the most respected names in news, and she’s being dragged down by chaos she can’t control."
With the nasty Trump lawsuit and declining ratings, the source said: "Gayle doesn’t want her legacy tied to these ratings or this mess.
“She’s weighing her next move carefully, but don’t expect her to stay loyal to a network that can’t even get a morning show off the ground anymore."
Cutting Back Costs
While the network is "falling apart," King was recently "livid" and "blindsided" over the change of studios as they continue to find ways to cut back costs.
CBS moved it's morning show from the lavish and expensive Times Square studio back to its former residence at CBS Broadcast Center, a move that an insider claimed left King not thrilled.
An insider said: "Gayle is livid. She sees this as a personal attack. She only signed a one-year extension, and this was not part of the deal."
The insider added: "She made it very clear – she's not going to be shoved into some dingy little room. She expects the same level of comfort and prestige she had at 1515 Broadway. No exceptions."
A source added that while the network is also "considering new anchors," they are also focused on "saving money" and "quietly reevaluating everything."