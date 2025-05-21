Gayle King 'Set to Quit CBS After 15 Years' — As Her $10MILLION Salary is Now 'Too Hard to Justify'

RadarOnline.com can reveal amid all of the chaos occurring with the network, the iconic morning show host's $10million salary is "too hard to justify" as top execs try to cut costs.

Gayle King has had enough with CBS amid all of the scandals and declining ratings – and after 15 years, she is "set to quit the network."

For almost 15 years, King, has been in the main seat on 'CBS Mornings.'

For almost 15 years, King, 70, has been in the main seat on CBS Mornings, but that can all come crashing down soon due to declining ratings as she faces negotiations to renew her contract.

According to a New York Post source: "This could be Gayle’s last year."

Reports claimed King is earning a whopping $10million salary after it was cut down from $13 million back in 2024.

At the time, she only signed a one-year deal and according to another insider, if the morning show host returns for another one-year deal, it will be a "miracle."