Trump V. Marc Elias: '60 Minutes' Guest Makes Shocking Promise After CBS' News Program Airs Scathing Segment About President Despite $20Billion Lawsuit — 'I Will Never Back Down'
The main attorney at the center of a scathing 60 Minutes report on President Trump's controversial executive orders targeting law firms is not backing down, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Marc Elias, a former Perkins Cole partner and longtime rival of Trump, has issued his own pledge to continue to challenge the president.
On Sunday's episode of the long-running newsmagazine, host Scott Pelley slammed Trump for issuing retaliatory executive orders aimed at some of the biggest firms in the country that have been critical of him.
Elias was one of the few Trump opponents willing to go on camera to share their concern over the president's tactics. Hours after his appearance, Elias, who has represented Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris' presidential campaigns, wrote an op-ed for Democracy Docket, the website he founded.
"I have no doubt that Trump's hateful words are not behind me," he shared. "I am certain he will escalate his campaign of political retribution. But, for my part, I will not stop fighting. I will never back down. And I will always speak out."
Elias previously challenged Trump in 2020, when he defeated the businessman's efforts to contest the election results in court.
The lawyer explained the history of their feud, writing: "The basic outlines of his grievances against me are well known. He hates me for working for Hillary Clinton. He despises me for humiliating him in court after the 2020 election. He is livid that I call out his lies, refuse to back down and continue to defeat him and the GOP in court."
He went on to call Trump the walking embodiment of everything that is wrong with the American political system, and vowed to continue to "fight Trump and his authoritarian vision for this country with everything I have."
As for his appearance on the CBS show, Elias said both he, and producers, pulled no punches.
"Through interviews with me and others, Pelley painted a damning picture of a president out for retribution and a legal industry too cowardly to stand up to him," Elias said.
Pelley opened the segment by admitting frankly: "It was nearly impossible to get anyone on camera for this story because of the fear now running through our system of justice.
"In recent weeks, President Trump has signed orders against several law firms – orders with the power to destroy them. That matters because lawsuits have been a check on the president's power."
Elias was not afraid to talk with Pelley, and compared the president's executive orders to a mob boss intimidating people in a neighborhood.
"The fact is that these law firms are being told, 'If you don't play ball with us, maybe somethin' really bad will happen to you,'" Elias said.
The reporting comes as CBS battles a $20billion lawsuit filed by Trump, claiming it deceptively edited an interview last fall with his election opponent Harris.
Paramount, the parent company of CBS, also needs Trump's approval to merge with Skydance Media.
When Trump took office for his second term, his Federal Communications Commission chairman, Brendan Carr, announced CBS would be investigated over the interview. Trump has demanded a retraction and even suggested the networks' broadcast license be revoked.
Company executives are reportedly in mediation to settle the lawsuit, a prospect that has been bitterly opposed by 60 Minutes staffers.