Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > 60 Minutes

Trump V. Marc Elias: '60 Minutes' Guest Makes Shocking Promise After CBS' News Program Airs Scathing Segment About President Despite $20Billion Lawsuit — 'I Will Never Back Down'

Split photo of Donald Trump, Marc Ellis
Source: mega;elias.law

President Trump has been criticized by lawyer Marc Elias.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 6 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The main attorney at the center of a scathing 60 Minutes report on President Trump's controversial executive orders targeting law firms is not backing down, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Marc Elias, a former Perkins Cole partner and longtime rival of Trump, has issued his own pledge to continue to challenge the president.

Article continues below advertisement
bafkreihfeodekofmegozhgdtvuyrbyzdgprcbuhmjlwy
Source: CBS News

Elias refused to stop speaking out against Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

On Sunday's episode of the long-running newsmagazine, host Scott Pelley slammed Trump for issuing retaliatory executive orders aimed at some of the biggest firms in the country that have been critical of him.

Elias was one of the few Trump opponents willing to go on camera to share their concern over the president's tactics. Hours after his appearance, Elias, who has represented Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris' presidential campaigns, wrote an op-ed for Democracy Docket, the website he founded.

"I have no doubt that Trump's hateful words are not behind me," he shared. "I am certain he will escalate his campaign of political retribution. But, for my part, I will not stop fighting. I will never back down. And I will always speak out."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @60minutes/youtube
Article continues below advertisement

Elias previously challenged Trump in 2020, when he defeated the businessman's efforts to contest the election results in court.

The lawyer explained the history of their feud, writing: "The basic outlines of his grievances against me are well known. He hates me for working for Hillary Clinton. He despises me for humiliating him in court after the 2020 election. He is livid that I call out his lies, refuse to back down and continue to defeat him and the GOP in court."

He went on to call Trump the walking embodiment of everything that is wrong with the American political system, and vowed to continue to "fight Trump and his authoritarian vision for this country with everything I have."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trumpexecutive order
Source: Mega

Trump has signed executive orders targeting law firms that have fought him.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump

Revealed: Donald Trump Announced His Hair-Brained Idea to Reopen Alcatraz Just Hours After Clint Eastwood's 'Escape From Alcatraz' Aired on a South Florida PBS Station

Composite Photo of Kylie Jenner,Hailey Bieber,Halle Berry

Who Died?: 'Boring' and 'Underwhelming' Met Gala Blasted By Fans As Fashion's Big Night Compared To a 'Funeral' Amid A-Lister No-Shows

Article continues below advertisement

As for his appearance on the CBS show, Elias said both he, and producers, pulled no punches.

"Through interviews with me and others, Pelley painted a damning picture of a president out for retribution and a legal industry too cowardly to stand up to him," Elias said.

Pelley opened the segment by admitting frankly: "It was nearly impossible to get anyone on camera for this story because of the fear now running through our system of justice.

"In recent weeks, President Trump has signed orders against several law firms – orders with the power to destroy them. That matters because lawsuits have been a check on the president's power."

Elias was not afraid to talk with Pelley, and compared the president's executive orders to a mob boss intimidating people in a neighborhood.

"The fact is that these law firms are being told, 'If you don't play ball with us, maybe somethin' really bad will happen to you,'" Elias said.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The reporting comes as CBS battles a $20billion lawsuit filed by Trump, claiming it deceptively edited an interview last fall with his election opponent Harris.

Paramount, the parent company of CBS, also needs Trump's approval to merge with Skydance Media.

When Trump took office for his second term, his Federal Communications Commission chairman, Brendan Carr, announced CBS would be investigated over the interview. Trump has demanded a retraction and even suggested the networks' broadcast license be revoked.

Company executives are reportedly in mediation to settle the lawsuit, a prospect that has been bitterly opposed by 60 Minutes staffers.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.