Trump V. Marc Elias: '60 Minutes' Guest Makes Shocking Promise After CBS' News Program Airs Scathing Segment About President Despite $20Billion Lawsuit — 'I Will Never Back Down'

As for his appearance on the CBS show, Elias said both he, and producers, pulled no punches.

"Through interviews with me and others, Pelley painted a damning picture of a president out for retribution and a legal industry too cowardly to stand up to him," Elias said.

Pelley opened the segment by admitting frankly: "It was nearly impossible to get anyone on camera for this story because of the fear now running through our system of justice.

"In recent weeks, President Trump has signed orders against several law firms – orders with the power to destroy them. That matters because lawsuits have been a check on the president's power."

Elias was not afraid to talk with Pelley, and compared the president's executive orders to a mob boss intimidating people in a neighborhood.

"The fact is that these law firms are being told, 'If you don't play ball with us, maybe somethin' really bad will happen to you,'" Elias said.